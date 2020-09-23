Morrison to Decommission Six GOM Structures
Chet Morrison Contractors, LLC (Morrison) reported Tuesday that it has won a turnkey decommissioning project in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) from Hoactzin Partners, L.P.
Morrison will provide end-to-end decommissioning services for the six structures within the Hoactzin facility, the Houma, La.-based service company noted in a written statement.
“What we can provide is extremely unique in that we are one of very few U.S. contractors in the region with the portfolio of experience to provide full decommissioning management packages,” remarked Morrison CEO Chet Morrison. “We continue to establish trust and confidence with all parties, including regulators, demonstrating to the decommissioning industry our position as an industry leader.”
Decommissioning industry veteran Jon Minshall, who joined Morrison earlier this year, noted that decommissioning obligations can strain some operators’ liquidity, present a human resources challenge and often demand a significant corporate focus.
“By providing services for all phases of total field decommissioning, we can relieve operators of the inevitable, sizeable workload and financial burden of these facilities,” commented Minshall.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
