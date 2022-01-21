Morgan Stanley Sees Brent Hitting $100 by 3Q
Add Morgan Stanley to the list of banks expecting crude to reach $100 a barrel later this year.
The bank expects stockpiles to slide even lower by the end of the year, after falling substantially in 2021, according to a research note to clients. Spare supply capacity will shrink to 2 million barrels a day from the current 3.4 million. Investment to boost supply capacity in the oil industry is expected to shrivel 30% by the end of this decade as green initiatives progress.
Previously, the bank saw demand erosion starting once the global benchmark neared $90 a barrel. Now, it sees attrition happening at a higher level, because consumption in oil products has been resilient, the analysts, including Martijn Rats said in the note. For instance, jet demand is projected to grow 1.5 million barrels a day by this summer, while Google Mobility data reflects a sharp increase from the year prior.
Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs, one of the world’s top investment banks, said it saw Brent prices reaching $100 also in the third quarter because of a large supply deficit.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Regulator Reveals Probable Causes For Fatal GOM Incident
- Supply Constraints Remain an Issue
- Covid Outbreak On Atlanta Field FPSO
- Shell Completes Deer Park Refinery Stake Sale To Pemex
- TotalEnergies to Pull Out of Myanmar
- PGS Secures Northern Lights Deal
- EIA: U.S. Companies Completed 14 Petroleum Liquids Pipelines
- Morgan Stanley Sees Brent Hitting $100 by 3Q
- Exxon and SABIC Open Texas Manufacturing Facility
- USA Extends Protection Over Citgo for One Year
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- ADNOC Comments on Fire
- Valaris Hot Streak Continues With Two More Rig Deals
- North America Adds 63 Rigs Week on Week
- Exxon To Become Net-Zero Company By 2050
- Ex-Shell, Schlumberger Rep Bags Well-Safe Team Lead Role
- USA Announces $420MM Clean Energy Breakthrough Fund
- Ex-ConocoPhillips Rep Joining OGUK
- Goldman Sachs Sees Oil at $96 This Year
- Successful GOM Drilling Enables Low-Cost Development
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work