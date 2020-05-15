SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

More Staff Cuts at Halliburton

by Andreas Exarheas
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Friday, May 15, 2020

submit to reddit
email print

More Staff Cuts at Halliburton
Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston

Halliburton recently announced another group layoff, according to a notice sent to the Texas Workforce Commission on May 4. Almost 1,000 employees were affected.

Read full article here

EIA Raises Oil Price Forecasts 

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its oil price forecasts for 2020 and 2021. Brent spot prices are now expected to average $34.13 this year and $47.81 in 2021. West Texas Intermediate spot prices are expected to average $30.10 this year and $43.31 next year.

Read full article here

Upcoming Data Should Clarify Oil Market Recovery

Limited price growth, more production shut-ins and a break in the tight oil storage situation were anticipated in this week’s preview of what to watch in the oil market.

Read full article here

Petrofac Secures New BP Contracts

Petrofac bagged a new four year metering contract and a three year extension to its existing maintenance contract with BP.

Read full article here

Energy Chief Says US Oil on Its Way Back

Bloomberg reported that U.S. President Donald Trump’s top energy official said the oil sector is on its way back.

Read full article here

Here’s What’s Coming

Keep an eye out for these articles on Rigzone later today…

  • Permian Report Supports View Price Crash Has Passed    
  • Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year         
  • Bureau Veritas Unveils Deepwater Brazil Guidance          
  • Industry Groups Advocate for Offshore Workers
  • Energy Worker Survey Finds Remote Preference
  • World Petroleum Congress Event in Houston Pushed to 2021       
  • TDI-Brooks Completes Milestone Survey Offshore the Niger Delta
  • JD Fields to Merge With Alameda Pipe & Steel    
  • ProPetro Loses More Workers in Midland
  • Hornbeck Offshore Seeking Lender Approval for Chapter 11

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.


Most Popular Articles