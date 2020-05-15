More Staff Cuts at Halliburton
Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
Halliburton recently announced another group layoff, according to a notice sent to the Texas Workforce Commission on May 4. Almost 1,000 employees were affected.
EIA Raises Oil Price Forecasts
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its oil price forecasts for 2020 and 2021. Brent spot prices are now expected to average $34.13 this year and $47.81 in 2021. West Texas Intermediate spot prices are expected to average $30.10 this year and $43.31 next year.
Upcoming Data Should Clarify Oil Market Recovery
Limited price growth, more production shut-ins and a break in the tight oil storage situation were anticipated in this week’s preview of what to watch in the oil market.
Petrofac Secures New BP Contracts
Petrofac bagged a new four year metering contract and a three year extension to its existing maintenance contract with BP.
Energy Chief Says US Oil on Its Way Back
Bloomberg reported that U.S. President Donald Trump’s top energy official said the oil sector is on its way back.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
