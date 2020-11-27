More Positive Covid Cases at LNG Canada Project

Northern Health Authority has confirmed additional positive Covid-19 cases at the LNG Canada project site in Kitimat, B.C, LNG Canada and JGC Fluor have revealed in a joint statement.

All affected individuals have been placed in isolation and are being cared for in their homes or at the project’s on-site facilities by medical and support staff, the statement noted, adding that contact management and tracing have “gone well” and will continue.

All cases were said to have occurred in the same general work location and no public exposures in Kitimat have resulted from the event, according to the statement. In order to manage the situation, the companies announced a series of new actions. As part of these, the firms said thorough disinfection and sanitization, including electro-static cleaning, of the impacted work areas has occurred, a work from home policy has been reinstated for non-essential staff and an active review of the companies’ Covid-19 safety plans is underway.

“LNG Canada and JGC I Fluor JV continue to work closely with Northern Health and related health authorities,” the statement posted on LNG Canada’s website said.

“As always, we will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our plans and actions as required. Take care and stay safe,” the statement added.

On November 19, the companies announced that Northern Health Authority had confirmed positive Covid-19 cases at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat. The affected individuals were placed in isolation and were being cared for in their homes or at the project’s on-site facilities by medical and support staff. The companies said at the time that they were working closely with Northern Health to carry out the contact tracing protocols.

LNG Canada is a joint venture among Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, Mitsubishi and KOGAS. The project will export Canadian natural gas to Asian markets, and in the process, put Canada on the global map of LNG exporting countries and create a world-class LNG industry in British Columbia and Canada, according to LNG Canada’s website.

JGC Fluor, the joint venture between JGC Corporation and Fluor Corporation, is LNG Canada’s engineering, procurement and construction contractor.

