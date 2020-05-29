More Industry Job Cuts Coming
Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Shell Planning Voluntary Job Losses
Bloomberg reported that Shell will use measures such as voluntary severance for staff to bolster its finances. The company has already cut spending.
Chevron to Cut Global Workforce by Up to 15 Percent
Bloomberg also revealed that Chevron is planning a 10 to 15 percent reduction in its global workforce. The cuts equate to about 6,000 of its 45,000 non-gas station employees, Bloomberg outlined.
Subsea 7 Expects to Slash Around 3,000 Jobs
Subsea 7 confirmed that it expects to slash around a quarter of its global workforce by the end of the second quarter of next year. The company anticipates that two-thirds of the reduction would affect its non-permanent workforce.
Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
Potential leasing and drilling bans threaten the Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas industry’s contribution to U.S. energy production, employment, gross domestic product and government revenues, according to a new study by the National Ocean Industries Association.
Saipem Signs Global Engineering Deal with Equinor
12
