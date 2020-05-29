More Industry Job Cuts Coming

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Shell Planning Voluntary Job Losses

Bloomberg reported that Shell will use measures such as voluntary severance for staff to bolster its finances. The company has already cut spending.

Read full article here

Chevron to Cut Global Workforce by Up to 15 Percent

Bloomberg also revealed that Chevron is planning a 10 to 15 percent reduction in its global workforce. The cuts equate to about 6,000 of its 45,000 non-gas station employees, Bloomberg outlined.

Read full article here

Subsea 7 Expects to Slash Around 3,000 Jobs

Subsea 7 confirmed that it expects to slash around a quarter of its global workforce by the end of the second quarter of next year. The company anticipates that two-thirds of the reduction would affect its non-permanent workforce.

Read full article here

Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk

Potential leasing and drilling bans threaten the Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas industry’s contribution to U.S. energy production, employment, gross domestic product and government revenues, according to a new study by the National Ocean Industries Association.

Read full article here

Saipem Signs Global Engineering Deal with Equinor