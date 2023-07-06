More Energy Organizations Back Mental Health Charter

Five more energy organizations have backed a charter aimed at improving the mental health of thousands of North Sea workers.

Five more energy organizations have backed a charter aimed at improving the mental health of thousands of North Sea workers, the North Sea Chapter of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) revealed in a statement sent to Rigzone on Wednesday.

Aker Solutions, Expro, Ithaca Energy, Proserv, and EY have all pledged to support the movement, according to the North Sea Chapter of the IADC, which is leading it. The companies join the likes of Borr Drilling, Dräger, Noble, OPITO, the Port of Aberdeen, Step Change in Safety, Well-Safe Solutions, and Wood, in backing the initiative, the IADC highlighted.

The charter is currently preparing to be officially launched, the IADC revealed in the statement.

10-point action plan has been drafted for inclusion in the charter, the IADC outlined. This was developed in consultation with organizations from across the energy industry, as well as psychologists, and third sector partners including Mental Health Aberdeen and the Cyrenians, the IADC pointed out.

The action plan comprises the following points, according to the IADC statement:

Initiate a company and industry-wide cultural change Demonstrate transparency and accountability through internal and external reporting Build mental health and well-being awareness among employees Foster effective people management Encourage open conversations about mental health and well-being and provide employees with good working conditions, including a safe psychological space Provide comprehensive training Give mental health and well-being the same high priority as physical health Offer customized mental health support and guidance Routinely monitor mental health and well-being Sharing best practices

“We are proud to have been able to bring so many people together in a short space of time to get this charter launched,” Darren Sutherland, the Chair of the IADC North Sea Chapter, said in the statement.

“The groundswell of support for this initiative has been quite incredible and encouraging to see. Not only does it show how quickly we as an industry can rally when required, but it also shows how seriously the issue is being taken,” he added.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to implement a meaningful change and I am hopeful that in decades to come, those working in our industry will look back on the changes we are looking to implement and see a marked difference in how mental health is viewed,” he continued.

In the statement, Sutherland noted that this charter is something that has to become part of the day to day workings of organizations.

“We have to live it, not just store it on the intranet or pin it up on the wall,” he said in the statement.

“How we do that is ultimately how we will make a difference,” he added.

Sutherland said in the statement that the points in the charter are all about looking after each other, “and ensuring we stay healthy”.

“One of the key areas we have been keen to drive home is that we can only help one another if the problem is acknowledged,” he said.

“The energy industry is a close-knit one, and one where there are large networks and friendship groups across all levels. It is important that the people in these groups feel comfortable in not only talking about their mental health, but also feel enabled to seek help, or help others find assistance,” he added.

“Poor mental health can affect any of us when we least expect it. By adhering to the points created in the charter, I would hope we can help reduce the number of people requiring assistance and improve mental health in energy,” he continued.

Rigzone has asked industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) for comment on the IADC’s latest statement. At the time of writing, OEUK has not yet responded to Rigzone’s request.

Back in May, in an update sent to Rigzone, the North Sea Chapter of the IADC revealed that almost 200 representatives of “leading organizations” in the energy industry had developed a charter aimed at improving the mental health of North Sea workers. In that update, the IADC revealed that a charter document was poised to undergo a wider consultation with stakeholders, including psychologists, before being issued “in the coming weeks”.

On April 25, the IADC North Sea Chapter hosted a Mental Health in Energy Workshop. More than 200 delegates gathered at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen to “engage in dynamic discussion and take action on this important topic” the IADC highlighted in a statement posted on its website in May. Prior to the workshop, the North Sea Chapter of the IADC published a white paper on mental health in the North Sea.

According to O.C. Tanner’s 2023 Global Culture Report, 50 percent of oil and gas workers are finding their work exhausting with 39 percent feeling emotionally frustrated. In that study, 56 percent of oil and gas workers also reported that their direct managers seem stressed.

In March 2021, in a comment sent to Rigzone, Colin Leslie, a spokesman for mental health charity Support in Mind Scotland, said the pandemic has had a significant impact on people’s mental health in all walks of life and added that the uncertainty and anxiety it has created will doubtless have affected oil and gas workers too.

