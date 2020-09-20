More Energy Cos Sign Up to ELC

POWERful Women has revealed that the leaders of six energy companies have signed up to its Energy Leaders' Coalition.

POWERful Women has revealed that the leaders of six energy companies have signed up to its Energy Leaders’ Coalition (ELC).

Senior representatives from BP (NYSE: BP), Wood (LON: WG), Subsea 7, Drax (LON: DRX), Engie (OTCMKTS: ENGIY) and EON UK joined the group, which was formed back in 2018 as part of POWERful Women’s campaign to advance the careers of women in energy.

The energy leaders join the eight existing members of the ELC, comprising EDF, Good Energy, National Grid, Orsted UK, RWE, Scottish Power, Shell and SSE.

“We’re delighted to welcome six new members to the Energy Leaders’ Coalition,” Louise Kingham, a board member of POWERful Women and the chief executive of the Energy Institute, said in an organization statement.

“Each is demonstrating true leadership on gender diversity and inclusion. They recognize that their business will be better equipped for the energy and economic challenges that lie ahead if it can tap into the very best talent available, and they are also sending a powerful message to other major employers in the industry,” Kingham added.

“We’re looking forward to working with the new members to ramp up progress on female representation in the sector as we still have a long way to go,” Kingham continued.

Robin Watson, the chief executive of Wood, said, “Wood is influencing positive change in gender diversity as part of our commitment to building a sustainable future for generations to come”.

“Retaining and nurturing brilliant talent and generating the boldest solutions, takes creating a community that welcomes, celebrates and values difference in background, viewpoint and experience. Our membership of the coalition is testament to both our ambition and focus,” Watson added.

Peter Mather, the senior vice president of Europe and head of country UK for BP, said, “at BP we have had a gender ambition since 2012 and have actively increased our female representation at all levels of the company”.

“We are delighted to be a part of the Energy Leaders Coalition to push ourselves and our industry to do more in this hugely important area,” he added.

John Evans, the CEO of Subsea 7, said, “at Subsea 7, we’re committed in offering you a place for innovation, an environment where you can thrive and a career you can be proud of”.

“We work hard to make our workplace fair, respectful, diverse, and inclusive for everyone and take pride in the truly global workforce we have. No doubt we still have work to do to improve female representation in our company, that’s why our membership of the coalition is a declaration of our commitment,” he added.

POWERful Women highlighted that recent analysis by PwC of the boards of the top 80 UK energy companies show that female representation at senior levels remains low. Analysis was said to show that just 21 percent of board seats and 13 percent of executive board seats are occupied by women and that 38 percent of the UK’s top energy companies have no women on their boards at all.

POWERful Women says its goal is to see 30 percent of executive board roles and 40 percent of management roles filled by women by 2030. The group outlined that it is working towards this goal in three ways; campaigning and reporting, supporting women in their careers and providing practical support to companies committed to increasing their gender diversity.

