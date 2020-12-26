More Big Oil Pain and More
Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Shell Points to More Big Oil Pain
Bloomberg warned that investors expecting an end of year rebound in the oil industry could be in for a disappointment. According to Bloomberg, Shell gave a first taste of what could prove to be another bleak quarter for the sector.
BP Appoints New Directors
BP announced the appointment of Karen Richardson and Johannes Teyssen to its board as non-executive directors, effective January 1, 2021. Richardson is currently a director of both Artius Acquisition Inc., a special purpose acquisition company, and Exponent Inc., an engineering and scientific consulting company, and Teyssen is currently the chief executive officer and chairman of the management board of E.ON SE.
Hybrid Drilling Rig Starts Up Offshore Norway
Maersk Drilling reported that its first hybrid, low-emission rig showed “very promising emission levels” after last month starting its first drilling operation with the full-low emission package in use.
Diamondback to Expand Permian Position via $1.4B Deals
Diamondback Energy Inc. acquired two rival producers for about $1.4 billion in a move that will expand the company’s position in the Permian Basin, Bloomberg highlighted. The business agreed to buy QEP Resources Inc. and Guidon Operating LLC.
Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has picked Jennifer Granholm as his energy secretary nominee. Granholm, who served as Michigan’s 47th governor for two terms and was the first woman to lead the state, was previously elected to serve as the Attorney General of Michigan.
Drilling Underway Off Bahamas
Bahamas Petroleum Co. plc spudded the Perseverance #1 well off The Bahamas at 6:30 a.m. Eastern time on Monday. Perseverance #1 is targeting P50 prospective oil resources of 770 million barrels – with an upside of 1.44 billion barrels, according to the company.
ADNOC Signs Exploration Deal with Eni and PTTEP
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company signed an exploration concession agreement with a consortium led by Eni Abu Dhabi B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary Eni, and PTTEP MENA Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- Petrobras Makes Oil Find
- India Asked to Pay $1.2B to Cairn
- Seadrill Shakes Up Top Brass
- Blueknight to Sell Crude Oil Business
- Equinor Announces $343MM North Sea Field Investment
- China Pipeline Giant to Buy Kunlun Assets for $6.3B
- Oil Market Predictions for 2021
- COP Announces Significant Oil Find in Norway
- New Croatia LNG Terminal Awaits Cargo from US
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- Petrobras Makes Oil Find
- Shell Makes $2.5B QCLNG Deal
- India Asked to Pay $1.2B to Cairn
- Seadrill Shakes Up Top Brass
- Blueknight to Sell Crude Oil Business
- Equinor Announces $343MM North Sea Field Investment
- China Pipeline Giant to Buy Kunlun Assets for $6.3B
- Oil Market Predictions for 2021
- ADNOC Signs Exploration Deal with Eni and PTTEP
- How Many US OFS Jobs Has Covid Cut?
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- Virus Spreads in Canadian Oil Patch
- LNG Canada CEO Writes Open Letter After Outbreak
- Denmark to End North Sea Oil Production
- $11B+ of Oz Gas Projects to be Sanctioned in 2021
- US Net Zero Will Need $2.5T by 2030
- Oil Edges Higher After Iraqi Field Attacked
- Aramco Hires Moelis to Raise $Bs from Asset Sales
- Aramco and Baker Hughes Form New JV