More Big Oil Pain and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Shell Points to More Big Oil Pain

Bloomberg warned that investors expecting an end of year rebound in the oil industry could be in for a disappointment. According to Bloomberg, Shell gave a first taste of what could prove to be another bleak quarter for the sector.

BP Appoints New Directors

BP announced the appointment of Karen Richardson and Johannes Teyssen to its board as non-executive directors, effective January 1, 2021. Richardson is currently a director of both Artius Acquisition Inc., a special purpose acquisition company, and Exponent Inc., an engineering and scientific consulting company, and Teyssen is currently the chief executive officer and chairman of the management board of E.ON SE.

Hybrid Drilling Rig Starts Up Offshore Norway

Maersk Drilling reported that its first hybrid, low-emission rig showed “very promising emission levels” after last month starting its first drilling operation with the full-low emission package in use.

Diamondback to Expand Permian Position via $1.4B Deals

Diamondback Energy Inc. acquired two rival producers for about $1.4 billion in a move that will expand the company’s position in the Permian Basin, Bloomberg highlighted. The business agreed to buy QEP Resources Inc. and Guidon Operating LLC.

Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has picked Jennifer Granholm as his energy secretary nominee. Granholm, who served as Michigan’s 47th governor for two terms and was the first woman to lead the state, was previously elected to serve as the Attorney General of Michigan.

Drilling Underway Off Bahamas

Bahamas Petroleum Co. plc spudded the Perseverance #1 well off The Bahamas at 6:30 a.m. Eastern time on Monday. Perseverance #1 is targeting P50 prospective oil resources of 770 million barrels – with an upside of 1.44 billion barrels, according to the company.

ADNOC Signs Exploration Deal with Eni and PTTEP

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company signed an exploration concession agreement with a consortium led by Eni Abu Dhabi B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary Eni, and PTTEP MENA Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited.

