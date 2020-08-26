More and More US GOM Oil Coming Offline

84.3 percent of the current oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has come offline in response to Hurricane Laura and Post-Tropical Cyclone Marco.

As of August 25, 84.3 percent of the current oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has come offline in response to Hurricane Laura and Post-Tropical Cyclone Marco, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has revealed.

This marks the fourth consecutive day of increasing production shut-ins in the region due to the storms, with the BSEE reporting that 82.4 percent, 57.6 percent and 13.02 percent of oil production had been taken offline on August 24, 23 and 22, respectively.

Personnel have been evacuated from a total of 299 production platforms in the U.S. GOM, as of August 25, which equates to 46.5 percent of the 643 manned platforms in the region, the BSEE highlighted. This figure stood at 43.7 percent on August 24, 17.73 percent on August 23 and 0.93 percent on August 22, the BSEE revealed.

The BSEE also outlined that, as of August 25, personnel had been evacuated from 11 non-dynamically positioned rigs in the area, which it said was equivalent to 91 percent of the 12 rigs of this type currently operating in the region. A total of 16 dynamically positioned rigs were said to have moved off the location of the storms’ projected paths, as of August 25. This number represents 100 percent of the 16 dynamically positioned rigs currently operating in the U.S. GOM, the BSEE noted.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Wednesday that Laura is expected to rapidly strengthen to a category 4 hurricane. It also warned that Laura was forecasted to produce a life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding.

Hurricane #Laura Advisory 26: Laura Expected to Rapidly Strengthen to a Category 4 Hurricane. Forecast to Produce a Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Extreme Winds, and Flash Flooding Over Eastern Texas and Louisiana Later Today. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020

As of August 26, 4am CDT, Laura was registering maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour, NHC’s website shows. A number of evacuations have been issued as a result of the storm.

