Mooreast Takes Step Towards Establishing Subsea Foundation Facility

Mooring and anchoring specialist Mooreaset Holdings is a step closer to its ambition of opening a subsea foundation production facility in Aberdeen. The company has signed a collaboration agreement with ETZ - a not for profit outfit leading the energy transition ambition of Scotland’s North East.

The pair will aim to identify a suitable location to establish a manufacturing facility in Aberdeen, also known as the Granite City. The site would support the consolidation and assembly of mooring components, Mooreast said in its statement. It would also act as a European base for the company’s efforts to get its share of involvement in the upcoming offshore wind projects. Projects of interest, according to the company’s statement, are the ScotWind auction, the Celtic Sea Cluster and the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) project, which are expected to deliver over 20 GW, 5 GW and 4.5 GW of floating wind energy, respectively.

In addition, ETZ would help Mooreast develop a skills and job plan to provide opportunities for locals. According to Mooreast, the establishment of a manufacturing facility could open more than a 100 vacancies.

“Upon completion, the facility will serve as a cornerstone of Mooreast’s expansion into Europe, and will enable us to produce high-quality products and services for our renewable energy customers in the region,” Sim Koon Lam, CEO of Mooreast, said.

Commenting on the agreement, Ivan McKee, Scotland’s Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise, noted that ScotWind, the world’s largest floating offshore wind leasing round, has put Scotland at the forefront of the global development in the sector.

“As set out in our National Strategy for Economic Transformation and our Inward Investment Plan, it is critically important that we work closely with inward investors by offering our unique ‘Team Scotland’ approach to support their growth and expansion into Scotland, enabling us to deliver inclusive economic prosperity,” he said.

“We are at the very early stages of this particular process, but this potential development reflects the type of investment that will help us realize this ambition. I’m therefore delighted we will be working closely with Mooreast on a range of areas as we seek to secure a positive outcome,” said Andy Rodden, ETZ’s Offshore Renewables Director.

