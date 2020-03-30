Moody's Projects $50-Plus Oil in 2021
The credit ratings agency Moody’s Investor Service reported that it is assuming a West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price ranging from $40 to $45 per barrel for 2020. However, it added that it expects per-barrel prices to return to $50 to $55 territory in 2021.
The 2021 projection includes a $5 per barrel differential between the WTI and Brent benchmarks.
“The sharp reduction in demand for oil products worldwide and the supply shock resulting from disagreement among oil-producing countries in the face of the coronavirus crisis has led to depressed and extremely volatile oil prices,” Steven Wood, managing director of Moody’s Corporate Finance Group, commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “We expect prices to remain low through 2020, before the market rebalances as supplies finally decline.”
Moody’s oil price projections are more optimistic than those of another credit rating agency. Fitch Ratings informed Rigzone that it anticipates a WTI price of $38 for 2020 and $45 for 2021. Moreover, it pegs Brent at $41 this year and $48 next year.
Credit outlook downgrades
Moody’s also stated that it has changed its credit outlooks for the following sectors from “stable” to “negative”:
- global exploration and production
- global integrated oil and gas
- global oilfield services and drilling
The ratings agency added that it has revised its outlook for the refining and marketing sector from “positive” to “negative” and its outlook for the global midstream energy sector from “positive” to “stable.”
Beyond the oil market, Moody’s also stated that it has reduced its medium-term price band for Henry Hub natural gas. The ratings agency noted that it has lowered its expected range for the gas benchmark to $2.00 to $3.00 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). Previously, it had projected a price band from $2.25 to $3.25 per MMBtu.
Fitch Ratings, meanwhile, has lowered its “Stress Case” Henry Hub price assumption from $2.10 to $1.65 per thousand cubic feet (mcf) for 2020. Under that scenario, Fitch expects a $1.65 per mcf Henry Hub price (down from $1.85) next year as well. Its “Base Case” Henry Hub projections are $1.85 per mcf (down from $2.50) for 2020 and $2.10 per mcf (down from $2.50) for 2021. Fitch has created a table outlining these and other price assumptions.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
