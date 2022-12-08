Montrose Port Authority Becomes First Scottish Port With Shore Power
Montrose Port in Scotland could become the country’s first port with shore power for offshore energy vessels following a joint venture formation between Montrose Port Authority and Plug Shore Power. This partnership will see an initial investment of £1 million into the joint venture which will be named Plug Montrose.
Global shipping accounted for 833 million tonnes of CO2 in 2021. Currently only two British ports are equipped with shore power. This makes Montrose the first port in Scotland to offer it specifically to vessels working in the offshore energy industry.
Shore power is an alternative energy source for ships to use while they are berthed in port. A supply of electricity from the grid is offered to vessels at berth which means that internal auxiliary engines can be switched off and fuel emissions reduced.
Montrose Port is strategically well-placed to work with supply vessels servicing oil rigs and wind farms in the North Sea and has positioned itself as a major renewables hub in the area. It is the largest port for mooring systems in Europe, with the world’s largest chain inspection companies, InterMoor and First Marine Solutions, calling it home. Many of the vessels regularly calling at the Port already have shore power capacity.
Montrose Port Authority is hoping that the installation of shore power will inspire other ports to do the same and aim for a more environmentally friendly and cleaner operation, contributing towards a greener economy and Scotland’s ambitious Net Zero targets.
The installation of shore power, which is expected to take around six to twelve months to complete, would see a significant reduction of CO2 at Montrose which will be tracked through Plug’s bespoke administration system.
“This joint venture between Montrose Port Authority and Plug Shore Power Ltd is a significant initiative that will support shipping and the offshore energy industry in reducing emissions across their operations,” said, Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport at The Scottish Government.
“It is really inspiring to join forces with Montrose Port Authority to build the first shore power system in Scotland for those working in the offshore energy sector. Shore power is an important part of a more environmentally friendly future that contributes to reduction of local emissions, CO2, and noise pollution. The facility will be a major benefit for the port, but also for the town of Montrose,” Maria Bos, Chief Executive Officer of Plug, added.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
