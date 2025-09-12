Montenegro Taps JERA for Potential LNG Terminal and Power Projects

Montenegro and JERA signed an MoU to study the potential development of an LNG terminal and an associated gas-run generation plant in the Balkan country.

Montenegro and JERA Co Inc signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to study the potential development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal and an associated gas-run generation plant in the Balkan country, the Japanese company said Thursday.

"Under this MoU, JERA and the Montenegro government will conduct a comprehensive feasibility study covering the technical, commercial and financial viability of the proposed LNG terminal and the associated gas-fired power plant development project", JERA said in a statement on its website.

"This study will also lay the groundwork for potential project implementation agreements".

Montenegrin Energy and Mining Minister Admir Sahmanovic commented, "The planned feasibility study will provide us with concrete data on potential locations and the viability of liquefied natural gas development in Montenegro, thereby creating the basis for making strategic decisions in the interest of our country’s energy security and sustainable development".

JERA chief global strategist Steve Winn said, "As a reliable energy partner committed to reliable, sustainable energy development, our extensive experience in LNG infrastructure and proven track record of delivering complex international energy projects uniquely position us to help Montenegro achieve its strategic energy objectives".

In 2023 the Montenegrin government announced a similar agreement with Canadian company Enerflex Ltd. and Wethington Energy Innovation LLC, based in the United States.

The MoU with Enerflex and Wethington planned an LNG terminal in the Port of Bar.

"The parties intend to undertake in good faith discussions and actions intending to pursue two energy infrastructure projects as follows: the construction and installation of a fixed terminal for the importation of liquified natural gas into Montenegro and its further storage, regasification and transportation; and the construction and installation of a greenfield gas-fueled thermopower plant in Montenegro, the gas supply of which comes through the aforementioned terminal", said a government press release May 12, 2023.

In December 2021 Montenegro's state-owned power utility Elektroprivreda Crne Gore AD Niksic (EPCG) signed an MoU with Singapore-based LNG Alliance Pte Ltd for joint studies for potential gas power plants in Bar and Podgorica.

"If an appropriate model is found, LNG Alliance would try to provide the necessary conditions for investment in the development of gas power plants, which would be the subject of further discussions and plans, not only EPCG but also the state of Montenegro, in terms of providing the necessary infrastructure for the construction of gas power plants for the production of electricity", EPCG said in a statement on its website.

"If the conditions for the realization of the project were created, gas fuel for both power plants would be procured from the dedicated import terminal of LNG in the Port of Bar, for the construction of which the company LNGALL would be in charge.

"In this regard, several different LNG/gas transport options from the Port of Bar to Podgorica would be checked, including a gas pipeline".

The government has yet to reply to Rigzone's questions about the status of the two agreements before the new one with JERA.

