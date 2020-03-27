Montage Cuts Capex and Shifts Focus to Utica Dry Gas

Montage Resources Corp. reported Wednesday that it will reduce its 2020 capital spending by $45 million amid the market downturn.

The Irving, Texas-based firm noted that it has revised its full-year capex guidance downward by 23 percent at the midpoint between $145 million and $165 million. Previously, the company anticipated spending from $190 million to $210 million on capital projects in 2020.

“With a solid balance sheet, peer-leading cash operating margins and minimal long-term commitments, Montage will remain flexible and nimble as we continue to optimize development and monitor market conditions,” Montage President and CEO John Reinhart remarked in a written statement.

Montage stated that its updated capex budget assumes a front-loaded one-rig drilling program, with approximately 90 percent of funds allocated to drilling and completions and the remaining 10 percent to land and other expenditures.

The firm also revealed that it is strategically shifting its activity levels, reducing activity in the Ohio Marcellus and focusing more on Utica Dry Gas-weighted activity – concentrated in its stacked pay area within Monroe County, Ohio. The balance of wells drilled will shift from 35 percent Utica Dry/65 percent Marcellus to 75 percent Utica Dry/25 percent Marcellus, the company added.

Montage noted the revised budget anticipates:

drilling 12 to 16 gross horizontal shale wells

completing 13 to 17 gross horizontal shale wells

turning 12 to 16 horizontal shale wells to sales.

The company added that roughly 65 percent of this year’s capital outlay will occur during the first half.

“By strategically shifting operational activity and the production mix, we expect to achieve an extremely high level of capital efficiency with the approximate 23-percent capital savings while maintaining our overall production, based on the respective guidance midpoints, and subsequently allowing the company to capture any potential benefits of the more constructive natural gas macro environment in the second half of 2020 and 2021,” stated Reinhart.

Montage noted that it now expects net production volumes from 570 to 590 million cubic feet of gas equivalent for 2020, with approximately 82 percent of output from natural gas and 18 percent oil and natural gas liquids.

The company is “continuing to act opportunistically in the current commodity price environment and tactically add additional downside protection to our cash flows by activity managing our hedge book,” stated Reinhart. “Finally, incremental cost savings initiatives are being implemented across our operations as part of the commitment to focus on free cash flow generation, which includes further drilling and completion unit cost reductions as well as operating and corporate overhead expense reductions.”

