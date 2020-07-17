MOL Makes Significant Find

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

MOL Discovers Significant Reserves in Pakistan

MOL revealed that it had discovered “significant” gas and condensate reserves in Pakistan through the Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well. The well was said to have achieved a flow rate of 6,516 barrels of oil equivalent per day during testing.

Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry

Donald Trump claimed to have created and saved the U.S. oil industry in a White House roundtable on Monday.

Weatherford Secures Four-year Eni Contract

Weatherford signed an exclusive four-year contract with Eni S.p.A. for radio frequency identification-equipped downhole casing isolation valves.

Weatherford Signs 20-well Iraq Contract

Weatherford also signed an 18-month contract with Iraqi Drilling Co. The contract calls on Weatherford to provide services and project management for drilling and completing 20 wells in the Al-Nasiriyah field in Dhi Qar province, southern Iraq.

ExxonMobil Resumes Guyana Drilling

Bloomberg reported that Exxon Mobil Corp. resumed drilling in Guyana last month. The move underscores the company’s dedication to the offshore hotspot, according to Bloomberg.

Pemex Reveals Virus Death Toll

Bloomberg reported that no company has disclosed a worse death toll than Mexico's state-owned oil producer.

