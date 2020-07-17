MOL Makes Significant Find
Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
MOL Discovers Significant Reserves in Pakistan
MOL revealed that it had discovered “significant” gas and condensate reserves in Pakistan through the Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well. The well was said to have achieved a flow rate of 6,516 barrels of oil equivalent per day during testing.
Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
Donald Trump claimed to have created and saved the U.S. oil industry in a White House roundtable on Monday.
Weatherford Secures Four-year Eni Contract
Weatherford signed an exclusive four-year contract with Eni S.p.A. for radio frequency identification-equipped downhole casing isolation valves.
Weatherford Signs 20-well Iraq Contract
Weatherford also signed an 18-month contract with Iraqi Drilling Co. The contract calls on Weatherford to provide services and project management for drilling and completing 20 wells in the Al-Nasiriyah field in Dhi Qar province, southern Iraq.
ExxonMobil Resumes Guyana Drilling
Bloomberg reported that Exxon Mobil Corp. resumed drilling in Guyana last month. The move underscores the company’s dedication to the offshore hotspot, according to Bloomberg.
Pemex Reveals Virus Death Toll
Bloomberg reported that no company has disclosed a worse death toll than Mexico's state-owned oil producer.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Billionaire Reshapes Oil Empire
- MOL Makes Significant Find
- LNG Port Proposed for Houston Area
- Var Energi Resuming NCS Drilling Activity
- Permian Crude Loads at New Coastal Terminal
- Niger Delta Project to Use Modular Design
- Shell Eyes Looming UK Fuels Ban
- Baker Hughes Posts Lower US Rig Count
- Crude Secures Hold in $40 Territory
- OAA Awards Go Virtual
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- Calif. Operator Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Oil Prices Get Boost from Trump China Move
- Forecasters See More Oil Demand Destruction
- Drilled Well Count Set to Hit 20-year Low
- Pipeline Losses Could Embolden Industry Foes
- MOL Discovers Significant Reserves in Pakistan
- Companies Diversifying Away from Oil and Gas
- McDermott Bags Large Refinery Contract
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light