MOL Launches Biofuel Bunkering for Its Capesize Bulk Carrier

Japanese transport giant Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. (MOL) recently completed biodiesel-blended fuel bunkering on its Capesize bulk carrier Midnight Dream. The company said in a media release that the vessel was supplied with about 1,000 tons of biofuel in Singapore.

The company said this operation, completed in March, marked its first biofuel utilization in collaboration with BHP Group Ltd., on its Capesize bulk carrier.

The biofuel bunkered is a blend of about 24 percent biodiesel (B24) with Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), by which about 750 tons of CO2 emission are expected to be cut down, according to MOL.

Biofuel stands as an effective alternative to fossil fuels, offering lower carbon emissions, MOL said. Its compatibility with existing marine diesel engines and bunkering facilities ensures a smooth transition without requiring modifications, MOL said. It said it is promoting clean alternative fuels in line with its Blue Aaction 2035 management plan.

BHP is also pushing for faster adoption of biofuels and supply chain decarbonization. “Since our first biofuel trial in 2021, BHP has introduced biofuel blends into the fuel mix for selected voyages on our major shipping routes. We are delighted to work with like-minded partners like NORDEN to consume biofuel as a contribution towards decarbonizing supply chain emissions”, Sarah Greenough, BHP’s Head of Maritime, said in September last year when the company signed a deal with the Danish shipping company, NORDEN, to use approximately 1,000 tonnes of 100 percent biofuel on a voyage from Hay Point, Australia to Rotterdam, Netherlands on the Capesize vessel NORD Steel.

NORDEN said at the time it would be the largest quantity of biofuel used on a single voyage by the company, anticipated to reduce 2,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions compared to an equivalent voyage using conventional fossil maritime fuel.

