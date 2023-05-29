MOL Agrees to Buy BayWa's Szarvas Biogas Plant

MOL Group has agreed on a deal with BayWa on the purchase of Szarvas biogas plant, a waste processing plant using organic wastes to produce electricity and heat through cogeneration with a peak electric power capacity of around 4 megawatts (MW).

MOL Group noted that the plant processes more than 40,000 tons of waste a year from meat production in the region and another 53,000 tons of residual waste (such as slurry and manure) from neighboring livestock and meat processing farms. In addition, around 18,000 tons of agricultural substrate is used as feedstock for the plant, altogether which produces in excess of 12.5 million cubic meters of biogas.

MOL Group strives to expand its biofuel portfolio to meet the goals set by the European Union’s Renewable Energy Directive, the statement reads. This acquisition is also in line with the aims of the REPowerEU action plan, which has set a high target for biogas and methane production to reasonably increase the overall energy independence of the European Union, it added.

A sense of responsibility for the security of the energy supply in the Central and Eastern European region is a fundamental part of MOL Group’s identity and mindset for operation and development, the company said in the statement. For MOL Group, the acquisition of Szarvas biogas plant is a great opportunity to expand the company’s sustainable energy production portfolio with the potential to realize valuable synergies inside the company, the statement reads.

The plant not only possesses one of the largest biogas production capacity in Central Eastern Europe, it is also located in an area where MOL’s Exploration and Production activities are present and active. This creates a unique synergy by providing infrastructure to the biogas facilities for upgrading their gas products, the company noted.

MOL Group is also looking towards the in-house know-how, best practices, and knowledge generation opportunities that Szarvas biogas plant can bring to the group, to further boost the development of MOL Group’s sustainable portfolio, while demonstrating the company’s credible intent to become a regional trendsetter in the energy transformation, it outlined.

In line with its Shape Tomorrow 2030+ strategy, MOL Group said it is committed to promote sustainability and to contribute to the circular economy through strategic partnerships, innovative R&D, and targeted investments. MOL Group is actively shaping the landscape of the green chemical, petrochemical, and refining industry, making a positive impact on the environment, it said.

The acquisition of the biogas plant follows MOL Group’s EBITDA of $714 million in the first quarter despite regulatory headwinds and decreasing oil and gas prices, with the company posting EBITDA increase in Downstream and Consumer Services divisions while the upstream division had a dip.

