Modglin to Lead Texas Energy Group
The Texas Alliance of Energy Producers reported Wednesday that it has hired Jason Modglin as the Austin-based organization’s new president.
“Jason Modglin is an outstanding choice to lead the Alliance, and that’s why our board selected him unanimously as we strive to help our members through this difficult period and beyond,” Cye Wagner, newly elected chair of the Alliance’s board of directors, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “His knowledge of legislative and regulatory policy will be invaluable as we continue to make Texas the greatest environment for oil and gas production in the world.”
Before joining the Alliance, Modglin worked at the Texas Railroad Commission serving as public affairs director for Commissioner Christi Craddick. The organization, which represents more than 3,000 individuals and oil and gas firms, also stated that Modglin previously served as chief of staff for Texas House Energy Resources Chairman Drew Darby and as a policy analyst for Texas Agriculture Commissioner Todd Staples.
“The Alliance membership forms the backbone of the Texas oil and gas industry, bringing a dynamism and entrepreneurial spirit that fuels not just our engines but also our quality of life and economy,” commented Modglin. “I am honored to support their resiliency by joining the Alliance during this critical time and expanding our proven legislative and regulatory track record, thanks to our staff, board and past leadership.”
Houston native Modglin holds a master’s degree in public affairs from The University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor’s degree from Southwestern University, the Alliance noted.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Traders Ask Why US Inventory Math Does Not Add Up
- Orphan Well Stimulus Would Employ Displaced Workers
- US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
- KrisEnergy Suspends Oil field and Cuts Staff
- OPEC+ Deal Threatened
- Lawsuit Challenges FERC on Latest Jordan Cove LNG Approval
- Texas Energy Extern Training Goes Virtual
- Modglin to Lead Texas Energy Group
- Prosafe Gets Extension on Forbearance Agreement
- Allseas Lands First Contract Vessel Job in China
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301
- Pioneer Energy Emerges From Chapter 11
- Suttles to Take on Additional Role at Ovintiv
- Study Shows New Offshore Canada Oil Presence
- Shale Oil Production Bouncing Back With Prices
- Seadrill to Delist from NYSE
- Fire Extinguished on Suncor FPSO
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318