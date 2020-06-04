Modglin to Lead Texas Energy Group

The Texas Alliance of Energy Producers has hired Jason Modglin as the Austin-based organization's new president.

The Texas Alliance of Energy Producers reported Wednesday that it has hired Jason Modglin as the Austin-based organization’s new president.

“Jason Modglin is an outstanding choice to lead the Alliance, and that’s why our board selected him unanimously as we strive to help our members through this difficult period and beyond,” Cye Wagner, newly elected chair of the Alliance’s board of directors, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “His knowledge of legislative and regulatory policy will be invaluable as we continue to make Texas the greatest environment for oil and gas production in the world.”

Before joining the Alliance, Modglin worked at the Texas Railroad Commission serving as public affairs director for Commissioner Christi Craddick. The organization, which represents more than 3,000 individuals and oil and gas firms, also stated that Modglin previously served as chief of staff for Texas House Energy Resources Chairman Drew Darby and as a policy analyst for Texas Agriculture Commissioner Todd Staples.

“The Alliance membership forms the backbone of the Texas oil and gas industry, bringing a dynamism and entrepreneurial spirit that fuels not just our engines but also our quality of life and economy,” commented Modglin. “I am honored to support their resiliency by joining the Alliance during this critical time and expanding our proven legislative and regulatory track record, thanks to our staff, board and past leadership.”

Houston native Modglin holds a master’s degree in public affairs from The University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor’s degree from Southwestern University, the Alliance noted.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.