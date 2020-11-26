MODEC Selects Asset Management Firm for Brazil FPSO Project

MODEC has selected ARMS Reliability to assist with developing the Asset Maintenance Management Philosophy for the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) project for the Bacalhau field offshore Brazil, ARMS recently reported.

“We’re excited to work with the team at MODEC again on the new Bacalhau FPSO,” commented Sarah Beddor, ARMS’ reliability engineering manager, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “This will be our second project with MODEC on Asset Maintenance Management Philosophy development.”

The four-phase project will start with developing an Asset Management Philosophy based on Asset Strategy Management, which ARMS described as a critical facet of continuous improvement to ensure the culture includes required foundations for ongoing success.

“This will be our second project with MODEC on Asset Maintenance Management Philosophy development,” continued Beddor. “We feel confident this partnership will help strengthen MODEC’s position as the leading floating productions solutions provider to the industry and will ensure the maximum lifetime value of their assets.”

ARMS noted the Bacalhau FPSO project will incorporate achievements from its other project with MODEC. The company added the latest project will integrate its “OnePM” Reliability Asset Strategy Management platform as well as its Component Strategy Library. ARM will package and load the optimized reliability strategies into MODEC’s SAP Enterprise Asset Management system so that it can be rapidly deployed to all assets.

The Bacalhau FPSO will be capable of producing up to 220,000 barrels of crude oil per day, ARMS noted. As Rigzone reported earlier this month, the Equinor-operated Bacalhau field – located in the pre-salt Santos Basin – is expected to produce first oil in 2024.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.