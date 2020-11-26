MODEC Selects Asset Management Firm for Brazil FPSO Project
MODEC has selected ARMS Reliability to assist with developing the Asset Maintenance Management Philosophy for the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) project for the Bacalhau field offshore Brazil, ARMS recently reported.
“We’re excited to work with the team at MODEC again on the new Bacalhau FPSO,” commented Sarah Beddor, ARMS’ reliability engineering manager, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “This will be our second project with MODEC on Asset Maintenance Management Philosophy development.”
The four-phase project will start with developing an Asset Management Philosophy based on Asset Strategy Management, which ARMS described as a critical facet of continuous improvement to ensure the culture includes required foundations for ongoing success.
“This will be our second project with MODEC on Asset Maintenance Management Philosophy development,” continued Beddor. “We feel confident this partnership will help strengthen MODEC’s position as the leading floating productions solutions provider to the industry and will ensure the maximum lifetime value of their assets.”
ARMS noted the Bacalhau FPSO project will incorporate achievements from its other project with MODEC. The company added the latest project will integrate its “OnePM” Reliability Asset Strategy Management platform as well as its Component Strategy Library. ARM will package and load the optimized reliability strategies into MODEC’s SAP Enterprise Asset Management system so that it can be rapidly deployed to all assets.
The Bacalhau FPSO will be capable of producing up to 220,000 barrels of crude oil per day, ARMS noted. As Rigzone reported earlier this month, the Equinor-operated Bacalhau field – located in the pre-salt Santos Basin – is expected to produce first oil in 2024.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- API and NABTU Urge Senate Action on NAC
- BP to Invest More in Middle East Oil Fields
- MODEC Selects Asset Management Firm for Brazil FPSO Project
- Stronger Oil Curve Points to Cushing Glut Relief
- Eni Pitches Supercomputer Against Virus
- Keppel Bags $Multimillion FPSO Deal
- Baker Hughes Reports US Rig Rebound
- Mexico Oil Executive Asked to Resign
- Will Exxon Sell Iraq Field Stake to Chinese Firms?
- Noble Shares Reorganization Update
- Aramco Says No One Hurt in Blast
- Abu Dhabi Okays $122B Oil and Gas Spending Plan
- Advance Toward $50 Oil Could Be Tricky for OPEC+
- TXRRC Commissioner Becomes IOGCC Vice Chairman
- AqualisBraemar to Buy LOC Group
- IEF Condemns Jeddah Attack
- Angola to Sell Stake in National Oil Company
- Oil Inventories Approach May 2020 Levels at Cushing
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- ExxonMobil Announces US Job Cuts
- Noble Corporation in Temporary Name Change
- Texas Oil Groups React to TXRRC Vote
- Trump Signs Fracking Memo
- Who Controls the Permian?
- Tourmaline Oil Buys 2 Rivals
- Texas Takes Action to Reduce Gas Flaring
- US Election Outcome Not Yet Priced into Oil
- Saudi Arabia Eyes Labor System Changes