Modec FPSO Contracts Go to Keppel

Above is an aerial view of the Keppel’s Tuas Shipyard in Singapore. PHOTO SOURCE: Keppel O&M

A unit of MODEC, Inc. has awarded Keppel Offshore and Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) subsidiaries in Brazil and Singapore two contracts worth a total of approximately 73 million Singapore dollars (US$52.5 million), Keppel O&M reported Wednesday.

“We are pleased to have been chosen by repeat customer, MODEC, as a trusted partner to execute and deliver its key projects wherever they are needed,” Chris Ong, Keppel O&M’s CEO, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

Keppel O&M noted that MODEC Offshore Production Systems (Singapore) Pte Ltd. awarded the contracts.

One of the contracts calls on the Keppel Shipyard in Singapore to fabricate, complete and integrate the topside modules and mooring support structure for a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, Keppel O&M stated. The contract recipient added that it expects components for the modules and mooring support structures to arrive in the third quarter of 2020 for completion, integration and installation with the FPSO hull – anticipated in the yard in the fourth quarter of this year.

According to Keppel O&M, the FPSO will be equipped to process 90,000 barrels of oil and 75 million standard cubic feet of gas per day and to store 700,000 barrels of oil. It projects delivery during the second quarter of 2021.

Under the second contract, Keppel O&M’s BrasFELS shipyard in Angra dos Reis, Brazil will fabricate a topside module for the FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32, Keppel O&M continued. The firm noted the FPSO will operate in the Buzios field in Brazil’s Santos Basin. Work on the vessel is set to start in the third quarter of this year, with delivery scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021, the company added.

The FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32 – BrasFELS’ seventh FPSO-related project for MODEC – will be able to process 150,000 barrels of oil and 212 million standard cubic feet of gas per day and store at least 1.4 million barrels of oil, Keppel O&M pointed out.

Ong noted that Keppel O&M has completed 11 projects for MODEC, including FPSO conversions, module fabrications, integration works and turret projects.

“Keppel has been a trusted partner for MODEC,” commented Anthony Quinn, president of MODEC Offshore Production Systems (Singapore). “Their expertise, experience and reliability as a solutions provider both in Singapore and Brazil have contributed to our success as a leading provider of quality floating production systems … While low prices amidst a global pandemic marks a difficult time for the industry, we are confident that there is continued demand for energy in the long-term as the global economy gears up for recovery.”

