Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Eyes to Fuel Sea Transport with Ammonia
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. has entered a deal for technical studies on technologies that would enable ammonia to be used to power vessels.
The agreement with Winterthur Gas & Diesel AG (WinGD) will test the gas commonly used for fertilizers on “large, low-speed two-stroke marine engines” currently being developed by the Swiss company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group (MHI) said in a press release Monday. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed June 2.
“The newly concluded MOU reflects both companies’ desire to contribute to the achievement of the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) decarbonization target in the maritime industry's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions”, MHI, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s parent, said.
The engine model WinGD is developing, called X-DF-A, is designed to run on ammonia. “Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will now work with WinGD in studying the technologies for developing and commercializing the ammonia fuel supply system for the X-DF-A engines”, the announcement stated.
“Ammonia, which emits no CO2 when combusted, is garnering attention today as a fuel that contributes significantly to the reduction of GHG emissions in the maritime industry, and it is expected to be utilized as a stable, clean energy in the future”, MHI said.
The IMO has pledged to cut 50 percent of total annual GHG emissions in the shipping sector by 2050 relative to 2008 levels, which its “Greenhouse Gas Study 2020” estimated to be 794 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent. The report for 2020, the latest edition, said shipping accounted for 2.89 percent of human-caused emissions 2018, when the sector emitted 1.076 billion metric tons of GHGs.
The Tokyo-based MHI has pledged to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2040 with a near-term target reduction by half come 2030 relative to 2019 levels. “These targets include the reduction in emissions attributed to our customers’ use of our products and services, and the reduction contribution from MHI’s Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) business”, it said in a media statement October 29, 2021.
“A key objective will be to help customers to bend the cost curve of their energy transition with affordable and reliable solutions, as we help to realize a sustainable society”, the MHI said in that statement.
It targets to reduce CO2 released directly from its operations by half by 2030 relative to 2014 levels. “MHI Group will work on decarbonizing its factories by implementing the technologies it has developed in its own facilities and further advancing energy conservation”, the commitment statement said.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) sees a 37 percent growth in ammonia production to 253 million metric tons by 2050 relative to current levels with the assumption that producers set steps to become net zero by 2050, according to the agency’s roadmap for sustainable nitrogen fertilizer production published October 2021.
Around 70 percent of ammonia currently produced is used for fertilizers, according to the IEA in that report.
“While the use of ammonia as a fuel shows promise in the context of clean energy transitions, this application currently remains nascent”, the IEA said.
To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- Debt Ceiling Deal Becomes Law
- Rerouted Oil to Soften Russian Economy Contraction: World Bank
- ConocoPhillips Starts Nuna Oil Field Development in Alaska
- USA Aims to Raise Clean Hydrogen Output to 10 MMT Yearly
- India's MRPL Redirects Growth Plan from Refinery to Chemicals
- Exxon CEO Tells Europe to Follow USA Approach to Climate Action
- Analyst Flags Downward Trajectory of USA Henry Hub Prices
- Global Electricity Access Growth Slows in Past Three Years: IEA
- Singapore's Sembcorp Inks Deal for Natural Gas from Indonesia
- Further OPEC+ Production Cuts Are Still on the Table
- Saudi to Cut Output by 1MM BPD in Solo OPEC+ Move
- Data Science is the Future of Oil and Gas
- India to Boost Renewables Capacity, Avoid New Coal Plants
- Kinder Morgan to Expand Gas Capacity at Texas Gulf Coast Facility
- USA Steel Major Taps ExxonMobil for Carbon Capture
- Aramco Holds Talks with Turkish Firms on $50B Planned Projects
- What Do Latest OPEC+ Moves Mean?
- Hourly Pay for Shale Workers Tops $43
- Chevron to Have Wastewater Pipeline for Permian Operation
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On
- What New Oil and Gas Jobs Will Exist in the Future?
- What Does a 2023 USA Recession Mean for Oil and Gas in the Country?