Mitsubishi Set To Build World First CCUS Liquid CO2 Carrier

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a member of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), has concluded a contract with Sanyu Kisen for the construction of a liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) transport test ship.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding said that this would be done in conjunction with initiatives of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization and that the construction would start at the Enoura Plant of MHI's Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works. Completion and delivery is scheduled for the second half of fiscal 2023.

The Engineering Advancement Association of Japan (ENAA), one of the entities performing work relating to the demonstration projects, will charter the ship from Sanyu Kisen and operate it for the project's purposes.

Under consignment from ENAA, three additional project partners - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha – K Line, Nippon Gas Line, and Ochanomizu University – will accelerate research and development of the LCO2 transportation technology and contribute to cost reduction of CCUS technology and long-distance, large-scale transportation of LCO2.

Although ships that carry LCO2 used in the food industry have previously been constructed and operated in Europe and Japan, the new vessel is expected to be the world's first LCO2 carrier intended specifically for CCUS.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will be in charge of all aspects from the ship design through construction, including the cargo containment system, applying its gas handling technologies and expertise from previous constructions of liquefied gas carriers – both LPG and LNG types.

The company added that CCUS was garnering attention more and more as an effective means of achieving a carbon-neutral society. Because CO2 emissions sites are often located far from the sites selected for carbon utilization or storage, demand is expected to increase for LCO2 carriers which can transport their cargo.

Through the experience to be gained by constructing the world's first LCO2 carrier built specifically for CCUS, MHI Group will strengthen its business focused on the energy transition. The company will also continue its dedication to developing and providing the technologies relating to LCO2 carriers necessary for CCUS value chain building, to contribute to CO2 ecosystem development.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, under its "Marine Future Stream" growth strategy, has set two overarching targets. One of them is decarbonization through innovative technologies in the maritime industry such as the use of renewable energies and carbon recycling. The other is the effective use of ocean spaces through autonomous operation and electrification.

To achieve those goals, the company aims to pursue and realize diverse innovations applicable to the industry. The ongoing development of LCO2 carriers and an active quest for commercial viability in this area are part of those initiatives, with the company's goal set on realizing decarbonization as a marine system integrator.

