Mitsubishi And Mitsui Develop Ammonia FSRU Concept

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has completed a conceptual study on an ammonia floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

Mitsubishi said that the study, completed with cooperation from Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, was aimed at promoting the utilization of ammonia as an energy source that contributes to decarbonization, and the introduction of ammonia FSRUs all over the world.

The ammonia FSRU is a floating facility for receiving and storing ammonia which is transported in a liquid state from its production area, and the stored ammonia is then heated and regasified onboard for transfer to an onshore pipeline.

The FSRU can be constructed at a lower cost and in a shorter time than onshore ammonia storage and regasification plants.

At a time when global interest in the usage of ammonia is increasing, the application of the ammonia FSRU in place of onshore storage and regasification plants is expected to contribute to an earlier and stable supply of ammonia fuel.

In the newly completed conceptual study, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding conducted multiple case studies of FSRUs which have different specifications according to the ammonia's supply conditions, regasification method, tank capacity, etc.

This enabled the company to respond to a wide range of demands, and eventually developed designs for more environmentally friendly ammonia FSRUs. The study also covered the feasibility of employing ammonia fuel to generate the power required for the operation of the FSRU itself.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding added that it also concluded a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mitsui and Kansai Electric Power whereby the parties will examine the possibilities of future introduction of the ammonia FSRU.

They are aiming for the construction of the first Ammonia FSRU in the world, making the most of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's expertise in ammonia handling technologies.

Ammonia is now mainly used as a raw material of fertilizers, and although the volume of maritime transportation is limited so far, the demand is expected to increase in the future as a next-generation clean energy source that does not emit CO2 when burned.

In the global trend toward decarbonization, movements toward making strategic use of ammonia are increasing, especially in Asia.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will strive to promote decarbonization of the maritime industry as well as to contribute to realizing a carbon-neutral society by reducing the environmental load on a global scale by utilizing its technologies and expertise in ammonia handling accumulated through its long experience in building multi-gas carriers for transporting LPG and ammonia.

