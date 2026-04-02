Missile Hits Oil Tanker Leased to QatarEnergy

'None of the crew members on board were injured, and there is no impact on the environment as a result of this incident'.

QatarEnergy said Wednesday a missile had hit the Aqua 1 fuel oil tanker, chartered to the state-owned energy company, in the "early morning hours".

"None of the crew members on board were injured, and there is no impact on the environment as a result of this incident", QatarEnergy said in a brief statement on its website.

Qatar's Defense Ministry said on the X social media platform three cruise missiles launched from Iran targeted Qatar on Wednesday and that two were "successfully intercepted".

"[T]he third missile struck an oil tanker leased to QatarEnergy in Qatar's territorial waters", the ministry wrote, adding there was no casualty among the 21 crew members.

Rigzone emailed a comment request to Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

QatarEnergy has reported several missile attacks on its facilities following the breakout of the ongoing war between Iran and the United States-Israel alliance. QatarEnergy has invoked force majeure on its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production since early last month as a result.

On March 19 QatarEnergy said missile damage to its infrastructure in Ras Laffan Industrial City alone could cost around $20 billion a year in lost revenue and take up to five years to repair. The disruption affects energy supply to Asia and Europe, it said in an online statement.

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"The attacks damaged two LNG-producing Trains 4 and 6 totaling 12.8 million tons per annum of production, representing approximately 17 percent of Qatar’s exports", QatarEnergy said. Both trains are partly owned by U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp.

"The damage sustained by the LNG facilities will take between three to five years to repair", QatarEnergy president and chief executive Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, who is also Qatar's energy minister, said in the statement. "The impact is on China, South Korea, Italy and Belgium.

"This means that we will be compelled to declare force majeure for up to five years on some long-term LNG contracts".

The attacks also damaged the Pearl gas-to-liquids (GTL) facility, a co-project with Britain's Shell PLC, halting the production of base oils used to make premium engine oils and lubricants, QatarEnergy said.

"The damage caused to one of the two trains at Pearl GTL is being assessed and is expected to be offline for a minimum of one year", Al-Kaabi added.

QatarEnergy expects outages caused by the attacks to result in production losses of 18.6 million barrels of condensates, 1.28 MT of liquefied petroleum gas, 0.59 MT of naphtha, 0.18 MT of sulfur and 309.54 MCFA of helium.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com