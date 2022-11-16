Minor Damage to Pacific Zircon Tanker
Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd. (EPS) has announced that it is investigating an incident involving its managed product tanker Pacific Zircon.
The company noted that preliminary reports indicate the vessel was hit by a projectile approximately 150 miles off the coast of Oman at about 15:30 (UTC +4) on November 15. The tanker was carrying a cargo of gas oil, according to EPS, which stated that it is in communication with the vessel.
“There is no reports of injuries or pollution. All crew are safe and accounted for,” EPS said in a company statement.
“There is some minor damage to the vessel’s hull but no spillage of cargo or water ingress. Our priorities are to ensure the continuing safety of the crew and vessel. More information will be provided when it becomes available,” the company added.
In a statement sent to Rigzone, Torbjorn Soltvedt, the principal MENA analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft, said, “the drone attack against an oil tanker off the coast of Oman does not come as a surprise”.
“The risk of attacks against shipping and energy infrastructure in the wider region is rising mainly due to the lack of progress in U.S.-Iranian nuclear diplomacy and the decision by the Washington to apply further sanctions pressure on Iran,” Soltvedt added in the statement.
“Since 2019, Iran has consistently responded to new U.S. sanctions with covert military action in the region. Ongoing mass protests against the Iranian government also make it more likely that Tehran will seek to stoke unrest in the broader region as a diversionary tactic. The end of the ceasefire in Yemen in October is an additional risk factor, with renewed Houthi threats against Saudi Arabia and the UAE in recent weeks,” Soltvedt went on to state.
The Verisk Maplecroft analyst warned that the company’s Interstate Tensions Index shows that tensions between the U.S. and Iran are now at their highest point in more than three years.
“There is not just an increasing risk of disruptive attacks against energy infrastructure in the region, but also a growing risk of a wider military confrontation with more serious consequences for world energy markets,” Soltvedt said.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Fire Reported on Asgard B Facility
- AP Says Oil Tanker Hit by Drone Off Oman
- Minor Damage to Pacific Zircon Tanker
- Demand, Dayrates To Stay High For Low-Emission Rigs To 2026
- Iran Boosting Production With 35 Wells At World's Largest Field
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Potential Biden Plan to Stock Up On Diesel May Bring Price Surge
- Vaalco Appoints New Chief Operations Officer
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- China Replaces Alaskan Expensive Crude With Russian Oil
- EV Battery Anode Materials Demand To increase 300% By 2025
- Action Plan In Place To Make Clean Tech Accessible Globally
- US Joins Global Offshore Wind Alliance At COP27
- Climate Projections Point To Dangerous 2.7C Rise By 2100
- Encouraging Signs For Invictus At Mukuyu Well In Zimbabwe
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- Where Are Diesel Prices Going?
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech