Minister Vows Petrobras Privatization in 10 Years
(Bloomberg) -- Brazil plans to privatize state-controlled oil producer Petrobras within a decade as part of a wider effort to make the country more competitive, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said Monday. The shares rose.
The pledge from Guedes, a champion of free markets, comes as President Jair Bolsonaro is lagging in opinion polls for reelection next year and faces increasing pressure to lower fuel prices even as oil rallies. Bolsonaro said earlier that, while his government is looking at ways to address rising fuel prices, he can’t make decisions within Petrobras. He also reiterated support for Guedes.
Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Joaquim Silva e Luna, speaking at a separate press conference on Monday, also made investor-friendly comments by pledging to continue adjusting fuel prices to international levels. Privatizing Petrobras, as well as state-run lender Banco do Brasil, would shield the companies from political interference. Despite naming a former general to run Petrobras, Bolsonaro’s government has let the company be managed independently.
“What is the plan for the next 10 years? Continue with the privatizations. Petrobras, Banco do Brasil, everyone getting in line, getting sold and transforming into social dividends,” Guedes said .
Guedes, who has been advocating for the privatization of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil producer is formally called, made the comments during an online event hosted by the International Chamber of Commerce. Silva didn’t comment on privatization, and stressed the amount of dividends the company is paying to the government, which could increase this year.
Petrobras is publicly traded but the government owns the majority of voting shares.
Petrobras rose 0.9% to 27.14 reais in Sao Paulo after a rocky day of trading on comments from Guedes and Luna. The company’s American depositary receipts climbed 1.5% in New York.
© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Oil Soars Above $80
- UK Gov Readies Army to Help Fuel Supply Situation
- Odfjell Drilling Scores Extra $20 Million From Equinor Extension
- When Does BP See Oil Demand Back at Pre-Virus Levels?
- Jadestone Brings One More Montara Well Online
- OGUK Launches New North Sea Survey
- DNO Makes Small North Sea Oil Find. Another Well Comes Up Dry
- Jack-Up Drilling Rigs Set For LNG Conversion
- USA Oil Production Outlook Set to Grow
- Go On a Virtual Gulf of Mexico Oil Rig Tour
- Companies To Produce Green Hydrogen From Converted Jack-Up
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- Saipem and Aramco Sign MOU for Potential New Co
- Oil Market Cherry Picking USA Inventory Data
- King's Quay Floating Production Unit In Texas Waters
- Canada Oil Sands Force Majeure Adds to Supply Woes
- CNOOC Flows First Oil From Bozhong 19-4 Oilfield
- Black Sea Oil & Gas Installs Gas Platform Off Romania
- Texas Upstream Employment Grows
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Pemex Restores Production After GOM Rig Fire
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets