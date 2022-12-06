Millions of Oil Barrels Caught Up in Turkish Traffic Jam
Oil tankers hauling millions of barrels of Kazakh crude are being prevented from leaving the Black Sea to reach global markets following a move by Turkey to insist on proof they’re properly insured.
The government in Ankara is insisting the ships have a letter from their insurer guaranteeing cover while in Turkish waters -- something that’s yet to happen. The move follows European Union and UK sanctions that only allow insurance of vessels carrying Russian crude if the oil on board is bought at or below $60 a barrel.
The result is that at least 20 carriers holding 18 million barrels of crude oil have been waiting for several days to pass through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles shipping straits. All bar one have cargoes from Kazakhstan on board and a local port agent report said the vessels are waiting for clarification of their insurance status.
As of Monday, providers of cover against risks including spills and collisions, said the letters that Turkey is demanding could not and should not be published for the time being. The US and UK governments were pressing Turkish officials to reconsider their approach and the insurers may yet cede to the request.
A G-7 cap on Russian oil prices, set out last week, only allows European firms to insure tankers transporting Russian crude if the cargoes were bought at or below $60 a barrel. Without that proof, the conventional way of checking -- on insurers’ websites -- is no longer enough for Turkish authorities.
The waiting tankers are sailing all over the world -- from South Korea and India in the east, to Panama in the west. But most are destined for Europe, which has banned seaborne purchases of almost all Russian crude, but allows imports of the Kazakh grade shipped from a terminal on Russia’s Black Sea coast.
Nineteen of the waiting tankers are carrying cargoes of Kazakhstan’s CPC crude. The other holds about 1 million barrels of Russian Urals destined for India, port agent reports and vessel tracking data monitored by Bloomberg show.
In practice, Kazakh oil shouldn’t be subject to sanctions, but the fact the ships left from a Russian port may be contributing to the anxiety in Ankara about confirming their insurance status. Equally, insurers might balk at the precedent of writing letters for cargoes that aren’t subject to sanctions.
The only Russian crude tanker awaiting passage has been anchored in the Sea of Marmara near the northern entrance to the Dardanelles since Wednesday.
Shipments of Urals and Siberian Light crudes from the port of Novorossiysk have been running at low levels anyway, with just three cargoes loaded in the week to Dec. 2. That makes it difficult to determine whether Russian flows will also be disrupted by Turkey’s stance, or just Kazakhstan’s.
Buyers of Kazakhstan’s crude have faced a series of obstacles since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February. Storm damage, the discovery of an unexploded World War 2 sea mine, the threat of a court-imposed 90-day port closure and leaks in buoyancy tanks at two the three loading buoys have plagued the export terminal since March.
--With assistance from Sherry Su.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Newsom Proposes Limit on Oil Refining Margins
- BP Moving to New London HQ
- Offshore Wind Must Cope With Declining Subsidies
- Little Incident Activity Globally Notes Maritime Security Update
- Saipem Buys Drillship From Samsung Heavy For $230 Million
- Santos Announces Small Gas Leak
- Equinor Submits Plan For Increased Oseberg Gas Extraction
- Russia Considers Oil Price Floor in Response to G7
- Equinor To Increase Norne Output With Verdande Development
- Hess To Buy $750 Million Worth Of Carbon Credits From Guyana
- Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
- Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
- OPEC Slashes Oil Output by Most Since 2020
- Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
- US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles
- USA Oil and Gas Jobs Are Still in Short Supply
- New Series The Rig Gets Release Date
- Oil Tanker Hijacked for 2nd Time in 12 Months
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again