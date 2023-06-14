Michigan PSC Awards $50MM in Grants for Low-Carbon Energy Projects

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) has approved roughly $50 million in state funds for low-carbon energy infrastructure enhancement and development projects across the state.

The funding will support a variety of projects, including grid-scale energy storage, community solar, electric vehicle infrastructure, renewable natural gas, and expansion of natural gas to areas now reliant on propane, the MPSC said in a recent news release.

The grant start date is expected on July 3, and all grants are contingent on the review and approval of the State Administrative Board.

The MPSC issued its request for proposals in September 2022. The deadline for proposals was January 2023, and all proposals were made open for public input and comments.

The project awarded the largest amount of funding was the Lansing Board of Water and Light grid-scale battery energy storage system and ground-mounted solar system project, which garnered $12 million. The public utility said in its grant application that it will use the funding to support the utility-scale development of a four-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic facility and four 43.1 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system modules.

Aiming to provide access to additional low-carbon energy sources for its nearly 100,000 customers, the utility said that the solar and battery projects are part of a wider plan to eventually retire the coal-fired, 154-MW Erickson power station, as well as to construct a natural gas reciprocating internal combustion engine power plant, which will have the future capability to crossfire using renewable hydrogen, according to the grant application.

The project with the second-largest portion of the allotted funds was the DTE Gas natural gas expansion in the Benzie, Manistee, and Wexford counties, which received $7.28 million. The project, which aims to get customers to shift to natural gas from propane for heating, would help homeowner, commercial and industrial customers to save more than $7 million in total, according to the grant application.

A couple of Consumers Energy renewable natural gas projects were also given grants. Consumers Energy is planning to procure and install renewable natural gas upgrading equipment at TDI Dairy Farms in Clinton County and Swisslane Dairy Farms in Kent County. The projects were given $5.39 million and $5.63 million, respectively.

The Consumers Energy projects aim to install anaerobic digesters in the two sites, which accept animal manure as feedstock to produce biogas, which is then processed and upgraded to meet natural gas quality specifications.

Midland Cogeneration Venture (MCV) was also awarded $0.77 million for its carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) feed feasibility study at its Midland, Michigan facility. According to the grant application, MCV will evaluate a plan to remove and sequester 250,000 to 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year in the initial phase, with the potential to scale up to two million tons per year. The project could “play a significant role in decarbonizing Michigan’s electricity sector in the near term, with the potential for the first ton of CO2 to be sequestered as early as 2029”, according to the application document.

"The estimated impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions just from these grants is well over 500,000 tons of CO2 per year," MPSC Commissioner Katherine Peretick said during a meeting of the commission, adding that the impact of the projects on the state was “impressive”.

To contact the author, email rteodoro.editor@outlook.com