Miami Chosen by Saudi Arabia for Second USA Investment Office

Saudi Arabia will open an investment office in Miami, after the kingdom’s de-facto ruler pledged to boost US investment.

In addition to US investments, Saudi Arabia will use Miami as a “gateway” to South America, Minister of Investment Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih said Thursday at the Future Investment Initiative Institute’s summit in Miami Beach. The Invest Saudi outpost in the Florida city will be the second in the US after Washington.

Miami has been raising its economic and political profile in recent years, as a string of investment and banking firms have boosted their presence there. Financial conglomerate Citadel is relocating to Miami while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Dan Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners are among those that have expanded there.

“We want connectivity into the important hubs of where important business entities are converging, and Miami is emerging as one, certainly amongst some of the funds and family offices, and also in tech now,” Al-Falih said in an interview after his talk. “We also believe Miami gives us good connectivity into Latin America.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has promised President Donald Trump that the oil-rich kingdom would boost trade and investment in the US by $600 billion over the next four years. Trump called for more.

However, Saudi Arabia may not be the money spigot participants at the third FII forum want it to be. The kingdom is facing a budget deficit, and foreign investment may be at odds with its own “Saudi First” agenda to make the country a diversified economy fit for the coming decades.