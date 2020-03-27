Mexico LNG Project Proceeds Amid Health Crisis

The first phase of the Energia Costa Azul (ECA) LNG liquefaction-export project that Sempra Energy’s IEnova subsidiary is developing near Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico is advancing, Sempra reported earlier this week.

During a “Virtual Investor Day” conference call, Sempra’s senior management team noted that ECA LNG signed a fixed-price, lump-sum, turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with TechnipFMC. Sempra stated that ECA LNG aims to reach the final investment decision stage during the second quarter of this year.

“In the midst of a global health crisis, our first obligation is the health and safety of our employees and the communities we serve,” Sempra Energy Chairman and CEO Jeffrey W. Martin commented in a written statement. “Building resilience into our business model and investing in safe and reliable infrastructure is at the core of our strategy.”

As a Rigzone article from last October indicates, Phase 1 of ECA calls for developing a single liquefaction train with an LNG export capacity of 2.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). According to Sempra LNG’s website, the project would add liquefaction capability to the existing ECA regasification terminal. Existing infrastructure includes a marine berth and breakwater, 320,000 cubic meters of total LNG storage, LNG vaporizers, nitrogen injection systems and pipeline interconnections, Sempra stated.

Sempra also reported progress on Cameron LNG – a project it is developing in Hackberry, La., with Total S.A., Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment, LLC. The first phase of the liquefaction-export project – including three trains with a 14.95-mtpa authorized export capacity – is nearing completion, Sempra noted.

Earlier this month Sempra subsidiary Port Arthur LNG LLC and Bechtel Oil, Gas, and Chemicals Inc. reached a milestone on another U.S. Gulf Coast project. The firms signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract for the two-train, 13.5-mtpa Port Arthur LNG liquefaction project in the southeastern corner of Texas. Sempra noted this week that site preparation work continues at Port Arthur.

“At Sempra Energy, our five-year capital plan – the most robust in our company’s history – gives us great visibility into sustainable earnings growth that should help create long-term value for our stakeholders,” stated Martin. “Our strategy also focuses our investments within the most attractive markets in North America, with a sharp focus on the portion of the energy value chain where we believe we can create the most attractive risk-adjusted returns.”

