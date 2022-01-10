Mexico Cuts Pemex Debt Burden by $3.2B
Mexico’s government said it had slashed Petroleos Mexicanos’ debt burden by $3.2 billion through a refinancing operation.
The government swapped debt that was expiring soon for a new bond with a maturity of 10 years, while also refinancing some medium maturity debt that was cheap, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry.
The operation will reduce the “financial pressure” on Pemex by $10.5 billion between 2024 and 2030, the ministry said, adding that the refinancing wouldn’t reduce the fiscal budget. The government contributed $3.5 billion to the operation, which helped narrow the spread to sovereign bonds by 50 basis points, reducing Pemex’s annual financial costs by $180 million.
Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced a $3.5 billion capital injection into Pemex in early December, saying it would be made through a series of bond market transactions. That came on top of initiatives last year to cut taxes and overhaul management at the company.
Pemex is flailing under $113 billion of debt, the most of any major oil producer, struggling to reverse over a decade of crude output declines, and is highly reliant on the federal government being willing to continue paying bondholders.
--With assistance from Dale Quinn.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- FPSO Market In 2021 Hits Pre-Pandemic Levels, 2022 To Carry Momentum
- Oil Rides Into 2022 on Bullish Wave
- Abo FPSO To Stay With Eni For Another Year
- Nortrans Flotel To Work On Coral FLNG Hook-Up
- Equinor Finds More Oil in Troll and Fram Area
- Chariot Makes Significant Gas Discovery Off Morocco
- Enterprise to Buy Navitas Midstream Partners for $3.3B
- Geopolitics Always Important Driver of Commodity Prices
- DOE Funding Small Cos to Pursue Clean Energy Solutions
- North America Adds 50+ Rigs Week on Week
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Saudi Forces Receive Distress Call from Oil Tanker
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Tullow CEO Signals Oil Heady Days Are Over
- Kazakhstan Unrest Prompts Oil Export Concerns
- Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast
- Valaris Rigs Get Work In GOM, Australia, UK
- Ecuador Resumes Oil Exports from Amazon
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Industry Set for Worst Discovery Toll Since 1946