Meta Agrees Offtakes with Space Solar, Long-Duration Storage Startups

Facebook's parent company signed up for potential capacity from a project to harvest solar power in space and another project to enable 'ultra- long-duration' battery energy storage.

Facebook's parent company said Monday it has signed up for potential capacity from a project to harvest solar power in space and another project to enable "ultra-long-duration" battery energy storage.

Meta Platforms Inc has reserved up to 1 gigawatt from Overview Energy Inc's space solar project.

In November 2025 the Ashburn, Virginia-based start-up demonstrated what it said was the world's first "high-power wireless power transfer from any moving platform". The power beaming test transmitted solar energy from an airplane to solar panels over 5,000 meters (feet) below, Overview said in an online statement December 9, 2025.

Meta is the first to enter into a potential purchase of electricity production from Overview's system, Overview said in a press release Monday.

"Together with Overview, we'll deploy up to 1 GW of this orbit-to-grid energy to support our data center operations", Meta said separately.

Overview expects orbital demonstration 2028 and commercial power delivery 2030.

"The system collects solar energy in space and beams it to existing solar facilities on the ground, where it is converted into electricity, allowing these assets to maximize utilization and produce power around-the-clock", Overview said.

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The system, designed to beam low-intensity, near-infrared light, would extend the duration that solar installations produce power.

"Overview's beam is invisible, less intense than sunlight, and passively safe for humans, animals, and aircraft", it said. "The technology is engineered to meet U.S. regulatory, grid integration, and safety standards".

Overview chief executive Marc Berte said, "Space is becoming part of America’s energy infrastructure. Our approach to space solar energy enables hyperscalers and technology providers to secure clean power with reliable siting, and speed to power".

Separately Noon Energy Inc signed a deal to reserve up to 1 GW of "ultra-long-duration" energy storage capacity to support Meta’s artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

"This is among the largest commitments to ultra-long-duration storage in the industry", Meta said.

The partnership will launch with a 25-megawatt, or 2.5-gigawatt-hour, demonstration project targeted for completion 2028.

"Following the success of that project, Noon will begin delivering systems under a 1 GW / 100 GWh supply contract”, Palo Alto, California-based start-up Noon said separately.

"Noon's modular, reversible solid oxide fuel cell 100+ hour energy storage systems allow energy to be stored and discharged for multi-day periods when intermittent renewables have low generation, providing 24/7 baseload clean energy", it said.

Noon, founded 2018, says it has raised over $45 million in venture capital and government grants including from At One Ventures LP, Clean Energy Ventures, D3 Jubilee, Elemental Excelerator Inc (d.b.a. Elemental Impact), Emerson Collective LLC, Prime Impact Fund, Sabanci Climate Ventures, Saudi Arabian Oil Co and the California Energy Commission.

Meta said, "These partnerships with Overview and Noon build on our approach to helping strengthen the grid through diverse and reliable solutions".

"To date, we've contracted more than 30 GW of clean and renewable energy, representing billions in capital investments", it added.

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