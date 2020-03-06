Meritage Doubles Powder River Processing Capacity

The company also shared some updates on the leadership team.

Meritage Midstream Services II LLC’s subsidiary, Thunder Creek Gas Services LLC, has completed commissioning of the Steamboat I processing plant in Converse County, Wyo. The plant more than doubles Meritage’s natural gas processing capacity in the Powder River Basin.

Meritage has 380 MMcf/d of processing capacity, 1,600 miles of gas gathering pipeline, 120 miles of NGL pipeline and 168,000 of compression horsepower, all supported by acreage dedications from its existing customers in excess of 1 million acres, the company said in a written statement.

Currently, 47 percent of the rigs operating in the Powder River Basin are operating on acreage committed to Meritage’s Thunder Creek system.

The new state-of-the-art cryogenic processing plant has a nameplate capacity of 200 MMcf/d. Also, the plant is on a site large enough to accommodate two additional 200 MMcf/d cryogenic processing plants as future demand leads to expanding.

Separately, Meritage has also entered a multiyear gathering and processing arrangement with a large independent oil and gas producer in the Powder River Basin. The name of the producer was not disclosed.

Thunder Creek Gas Services connected a total of 119 wells to its system in 2019. System volumes during the same year averaged more than 170 MMcf/d. NGL volumes transported on the Thunder Creek NGL pipeline in 2019 averaged over 10,000 barrels per day (BPD), according to the company.

In 2020, Meritage expects to connect about 100 wells to its system and grow system volumes by over 30%. The company projects Q4 2020 system volumes to average between 250 MMcf/d and 270 MMcf/d, with NGL volumes transported on TCNGL to average approximately 18,000 to 20,000 BPD.

“Meritage has completed an unprecedented growth phase with the addition of the Steamboat plant and its related pipeline and compression infrastructure,” said Meritage Midstream President Nick Thomas in a written statement. “In 2020, the company will focus on continuing to optimize this basin-leading asset and growing gathering and processing volumes, while achieving our cash-flow-positive target.”

Finally, Meritage also announced that CEO Steve Huckaby has decided to leave the company to pursue new opportunities. Nick Thomas will become CEO of Meritage Midstream effective April 1, 2020.

