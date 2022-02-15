Merger Plan In Place For Creation Of Aker BP-Lundin Combination
Aker BP and Lundin Energy have signed a merger plan following an agreement to combine made in December 2021, with an aim to close the merger in mid-2022.
Aker BP and Lundin Energy agreed in December 2021 to combine Aker BP with parts of Lundin Energy’s business operations through a statutory cross-border merger.
The merger will be done between Aker BP and a newly established Swedish public limited liability company currently wholly owned by Lundin Energy. At the time of completion of the merger, Lundin’s subsidiary will consist of all of Lundin Energy’s oil and gas-related assets.
Lundin Energy’s shares in the subsidiary target company will be distributed to the shareholders of Lundin by way of a so-called Lex Asea dividend, where each share in Lundin Energy will be entitled to one share in the subsidiary.
At that time the target subsidiary will merge with Aker BP and its shareholders will receive a combination of shares in Aker BP, in the form of Swedish Depository Receipts, and cash as merger consideration.
Aker BP and the target subsidiary have now entered into a merger plan for the merger according to the terms of the transaction agreement.
Lundin Energy AB and its renewable energy business is not part of the merger and will remain listed on Nasdaq Stockholm after the combination.
Second largest producer in Norway
According to Aker BP, the combined company will be the second-largest oil and gas producer on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), with a combined oil and gas production of approximately 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
It will be the operator of six major production hubs on the NCS in addition to being the second-largest owner of the giant Johan Sverdrup oil field.
The combined company will also be positioned for profitable growth through participation in major new field development projects like NOAKA, Wisting, and Valhall NCP/King Lear along with continued field development activities around the company’s existing assets.
The merger completion is subject to approval by the shareholders of Aker BP and Lundin Energy at their general meetings which are scheduled for March and April 2022. The completion is also subject to approvals from relevant authorities. The merger has no financing conditions and is expected on June 30, 2022.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
