Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company

'This merger unites two top-tier and technology-driven drilling and well completions businesses'.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. announced in a joint statement that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock “merger of equals” transaction.

Under the terms of the deal, NexTier shareholders will receive 0.7520 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock for each share of NexTier common stock owned, the statement revealed, adding that the agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

On closing, Patterson-UTI shareholders will own approximately 55 percent and NexTier shareholders will own approximately 45 percent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, according to the statement, which noted that the merger is expected to be tax-free to shareholders of both companies.

Andy Hendricks, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Patterson-UTI, will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer of NexTier, will become Vice Chair of the combined company’s board, and Curtis Huff, Patterson-UTI’s current Chair of the Board, will serve as Chair of the combined company’s board, the statement revealed.

The combined company, which will be headquartered in Houston, will operate under the name Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and trade under the ticker symbol PTEN. The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, following Patterson-UTI and NexTier shareholder approval, regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

According to the statement, the combined business will be an industry leading drilling and completions services provider with operations in the most active major U.S. basins and strong free cash flow to accelerate the return of capital to shareholders. It will have an enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion, the statement revealed.

172 Super Spec Drilling Rigs

The merger will create a leading U.S. contract drilling business with 172 “super spec” drilling rigs, as well as a leading U.S. well completions business with deployed capacity of 45 active spreads and 3.3 million hydraulic fracturing horsepower, the statement highlighted.

The combined company intends to target high free cash flow conversion, remain good stewards of capital, and continue the practices of both companies of distributing at least 50 percent of free cash flow to shareholders, the statement noted, adding that the transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow per share in 2024.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. would have net debt to combined trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA of 0.5x as of March 31, 2023, the statement outlined. On an annualized combined basis as of the first quarter of 2023, the combined company generated approximately $6.9 billion of revenue, $1.9 billion in adjusted EBITDA, and improved free cash flow generation, the joint statement revealed.

Merger Unites Top Tier Cos

In the statement, Andy Hendricks, the Chief Executive Officer of Patterson-UTI, said, “this merger unites two top-tier and technology-driven drilling and well completions businesses, creating a leading platform at the forefront of innovation”.

“As one company, we will have a significantly expanded, comprehensive portfolio of oilfield services offerings across the most active producing basins in the United States, along with operations in Latin America,” he added.

“With our combined strong balance sheet, ample liquidity and greater free cash flow, we will be well positioned to continue to invest in technology, innovation and people, while delivering strong cash returns to shareholders,” he continued.

Hendricks noted in the statement that NexTier shares the company’s culture of safety, deep customer relationships, and operational and financial outperformance.

“Together, we will better serve our employees, shareholders, customers, suppliers, and the communities in which we operate. We look forward to working with the NexTier team to successfully bring our two companies together,” he said.

Premier North American Company

Robert Drummond, the President and Chief Executive Officer of NexTier, said in the statement, “our agreement to merge with Patterson-UTI brings together two complementary organizations to create a premier North American drilling and completions company”.

“We believe offering a comprehensive suite of solutions on one integrated platform will position the combined company as the partner of choice for a greater number of customers across geographies and throughout the full well life cycle,” he added.

“We’re confident that together, we will be able to drive efficiencies across the portfolio and unlock more value for shareholders and customers than either organization could achieve on its own,” he continued.

“NexTier and Patterson-UTI each have proven track records of integrating businesses, and we’re confident that combining through a merger of equals will enable us to leverage the strengths of both highly talented workforces and create exciting career opportunities for employees as we become a larger, more diversified platform,” Drummond went on to state.

This Deal May be Different

Mark A. Chapman, the Senior Vice President of Intelligence for oilfield services (OFS) at Enverus Intelligence Research, told Rigzone that OFS consolidation often holds negative implications for exploration and production companies, but added that “this deal may be different”.

“Merging Patterson and NexTier creates a unique company with scale and quality in both drilling and pressure pumping,” Chapman said.

“We believe the deal could make its E&P customers more efficient by consolidating drilling and completion services to one provider and allowing for optimized schedules from spud to crew release. Our database shows some of Patterson’s largest customers include Mewbourne, Continental, CVX, PXD, and MTDR,” he added.

Chapman also noted that Patterson and NexTier possess similar personas within their respective subsectors.

“Patterson, known for its extensive fleet of super-spec rigs, has established itself as a top-tier driller,” he said.

“NexTier has gained recognition for its fleet of pressure pumping equipment, two-thirds of which is dual-fuel capable,” he added.

