Meren Books Hedging Losses

Meren, a Canadian company producing in Nigeria, saw its financial losses deepen for the first quarter as the elevated oil price environment induced by the Middle East war resulted in a hedging charge of $37.2 million.

Meren Energy Inc's financial losses deepened for the first quarter as the elevated oil price environment induced by the Middle East war resulted in a non-cash hedging charge of $37.2 million.

However, president and chief executive Oliver Quinn highlighted, "As international buyers seek alternatives to Middle Eastern supply routes, West Africa's deepwater basins are emerging as a strategically vital source of secure and reliable hydrocarbons. Meren, with its pillars of strong balance sheet, high netback production and deep portfolio of organic growth opportunities, is well positioned to benefit as the strategic value of West African energy assets is repriced".

Vancouver, Canada-based Meren currently derives its production in Nigeria but it also holds interests in Equatorial Guinea, Namibia and South Africa.

Meren averaged 31,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boed) in entitlement production and 28,400 boed in working interest production during the January-March 2026 quarter, both down from 39,500 boed and 35,000 boed in Q1 2025 respectively.

Meren still expects to achieve its full-year guidance of 28,000-33,000 in entitlement production and 23,000-28,000 in working interest production, "supported by the post-turnaround recovery following the planned Q4 2025 Agbami maintenance".

Meren said it had sold 1 cargo of about 1 million barrels lifted in February 2026 "at an all-in sales price of $63.7/bbl, which compares to the average Bloomberg Dated Brent price of $71.1/bbl for February 2026".

"Following the amendment of the PML [Petroleum Mining Lease] 2/3 gas sales agreement in January 2026, to secure higher gas prices aligned with the buyers’ current LNG economics, Meren recognized additional gas revenue of $40.8 million", it added.

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Meren recorded net losses of $42.2 million, compared to a net profit of $50.9 million for Q1 2025. The year-on-year decline was "principally driven by the non-cash derivative charge and share of associate losses", it said. Adjusted for these nonrecurring items, net losses for Q1 2026 stood at $13 million. Net losses last year totaled $31.6 million.

Meren declared a dividend per share of $0.0371 for Q2 2026, totaling around $25.1 million.

EBITDAX for Q1 2026 totaled $100.2 million. Cash flow from operations before working capital was $79 million.

Meren held $161.6 million in cash at the end of Q1 2026, while net debt stood at $208.4 million.

"In collaboration with its JV Parties, the Company continues to make good progress towards the restart of drilling and intervention activities across Akpo and Egina following the 2025 pause", Meren said. "Work to secure a deepwater drilling unit is advancing, with rig mobilization expected in H2 2026. The Akpo Far East exploration well is planned as the first well in the upcoming campaign, followed by a return to drilling on the Akpo and Egina fields, with production from these wells expected in early 2027.

"In parallel, well intervention activities are being planned across selected existing wells to support and sustain production ahead of the broader drilling campaign.

"The Akpo Far East prospect remains a strategically positioned, fast-cycle tie-back opportunity utilizing existing Akpo infrastructure in case of exploration success. This prospect has an unrisked, best estimate, gross field prospective resource volume of 143.6 MMboe [million boed], or approximately 23.0 MMboe net to Meren's 16 percent working interest… Prospect maturation activities continue, with current efforts focused on well optimization and final well design, supporting the planned well spud later in 2026.

"Work remains active across PMLs 2/3 license areas [operated by TotalEnergies SE], with reservoir management and infill well evaluation continuing across both Akpo and Egina, and further opportunities remaining under active consideration.

"Subsurface studies and scenario assessments on the Preowei field ('PML 4') continued into Q1 2026, with progress on subsurface maturation activities and updated resource estimates to support the timing and scope of a potential final investment decision. Activity for the Egina South oil discovery, including planned appraisal drilling by TotalEnergies on the extension of this discovery in the neighboring OPL [Oil Prospecting License] 257 during 2026, continues to offer potential upside through proximity to existing Egina FPSO [floating production, storage and offloading] infrastructure.

"For PML 52 (Agbami) and PPL 2003 (Ikija), activity during the period focused on progressing the first phase of the upcoming drilling program, which is scheduled to commence in Q4 2026, starting with the Ikija appraisal well. In parallel, Agbami continued to recover from the planned Q4 2025 turnaround and maintenance campaign. The broader infill drilling program for Agbami remains on track, with six infill wells currently planned across 2027 and 2028.

"Nigeria's macroeconomic and sector-specific reforms continue to gain traction, with improved fiscal clarity, regulatory stability and targeted government incentives supporting renewed investment in the country's upstream sector.

"This improved investment climate is evidenced by recent developments, including the recommencement of work on Shell's ~$20 billion Bonga Southwest project, with the FID expected in 2027, and ExxonMobil's advancement of the Owowo deepwater project, representing a further ~$8 billion of investment in Nigeria’s offshore oil sector".

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com