Mercuria Signs Long-Term LNG Deal with Guangzhou Gas

The LNG supplied under this long-term arrangement will 'enhance Guangzhou Gas Group's capacity to secure stable gas resources'.

Switzerland-based Mercuria Energy Trading S.A., a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Holding SA, has signed a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and purchase agreement with Guangzhou Gas Group Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Guangzhou Development Group Co., Ltd.

The LNG supplied under this long-term arrangement will “enhance Guangzhou Gas Group’s capacity to secure stable gas resources, optimize the local energy mix, and reduce carbon emissions, further enabling high-quality regional economic development,” Mercuria said in a news release.

Financial terms and other details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Mercuria said the agreement consolidates its role “as a strategic LNG partner in China and the Asia-Pacific region and strengthens the foundation of our LNG portfolio”.

This partnership also reflects Mercuria’s long-term commitment to driving decarbonization through “pragmatic commercial collaboration and sustainable supply chain development,” the company said.

In February, Oman LNG said it signed a 10-year sale and purchase agreement to supply Mercuria with 800,000 metric tons per annum of LNG on a free on board (FOB) basis.

Oman LNG CEO Hamed Mohammed Al Nu’amani said, “We are delighted to formalize this long-term agreement with Mercuria, reinforcing Oman LNG’s reputation as a reliable LNG supplier while also expanding across a wider portfolio of partners and market access. This continues to reflect our commitment to delivering energy solutions that support global energy security and sustainability”.

Mercuria CEO Marco Dunand said, “We are excited to establish this partnership with Oman LNG, which aligns with our strategy of expanding our LNG portfolio and meeting the evolving energy needs of our customers. We look forward to a successful collaboration that brings value to both parties”.

RNG Offtake Agreement

Earlier in the month, Wyoming-based Cowboy Clean Fuels (CCF), entered into an offtake agreement with Mercuria.

This partnership marks the first commercial agreement for the sale of renewable natural gas (RNG) generated under CCF’s biomass carbon removal and storage plus renewable natural gas methodology at the company’s Triangle Unit Project near Gillette, Wyoming, Mercuria said in an earlier statement.

Under the agreement, Mercuria will purchase the Environmental Attributes (EAs) associated with Cowboy’s carbon-negative RNG and distribute them through its global network of energy transition customers. The agreement covers an initial term of 10 years and represents the offtake of 5 million British thermal units of equivalent EAs, according to the statement.

“Cowboy is excited to partner with Mercuria, who we consider the global leader in energy and environmental commodities,” CCF CEO Ryan Waddington said. “This landmark agreement supporting offtake from our first commercial project is a game-changer for our company, and we look forward to working with Mercuria for years and years to come”.

“Mercuria has been looking for the next generation of RNG projects and technology to support the next phase of growth in the global RNG market,” Harrison Clay, head of biogas at Mercuria, said. “When we found Cowboy, we immediately recognized they had the technology and growth potential necessary to carve out a leadership position in this market. We are thrilled to be their go-to-market partner”.

Founded in 2020, Cowboy Clean Fuels converts readily available agricultural by-products into carbon dioxide and renewable methane using a natural biogenic process in deep geologic coal formations, leveraging existing coal bed methane (CBM) infrastructure in the Powder River Basin.

Mercuria describes itself as one of the world’s largest independent energy and commodity groups. The company said it has pledged more than 50 percent of its new investments toward renewables and transitional energy, with significant investments in renewable power, energy storage, grid optimization, critical transition minerals recycling, and environmental products.

To contact the author, email rocky.teodoro@rigzone.com