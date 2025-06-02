Mento Partners Start Gas Production at Trinidad Field

BP has now started up two projects in Trinidad and Tobago this year.

EOG Resources Inc. and BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC (BPTT) have put onstream the Mento field off Trinidad’s southeast coast.

The startup involved the initial discovery well. The partners will now start drilling the remaining seven wells, BP PLC said in an online statement. It did not disclose the production rate.

The British energy giant owns 70 percent of BPTT while Spain’s Repsol SA holds 30 percent. BPTT is a 50-50 co-venturer in Mento with operator EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd.

Mento is the fourth development delivered by the BPTT-EOG partnership following EMZ in 2011, Sercan in 2016 and Banyan in 2017, BP noted.

“bpTT and EOG are currently working on the Coconut gas development under a similar joint venture arrangement. Startup is expected in 2027”, it added.

“For bpTT, this [Mento] represents our second startup this year and it is tangible proof of the benefits of partnering with others to bring much needed gas into production”, commented BPTT president David Campbell.

The earlier startup, the Cypre gas field, is expected to produce about 250 million standard cubic feet a day of gas or 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boed).

Cypre, owned solely by BPTT, sits 78 kilometers (48.47 miles) off the southeast coast of Trinidad in waters around 80 meters (262.47 feet) deep. Cypre is part of the East Mayaro Block.

The seven-well project is a tieback to the Jupiter platform. The four-well first phase has been completed. BPTT expects to launch work on Cypre’s phase 2 in the second half of 2025.

“Cypre is another key milestone in bpTT's strategy to maximize production from our shallow water acreage using existing infrastructure”, Campbell said in a press release by BP April 3. “The project not only reinforces our commitment to maintaining production but also plays a crucial role in satisfying our existing gas supply commitments. Cypre represents a significant investment in the country's energy sector”.

BPTT operates 12 offshore platforms, three subsea installations and two onshore processing facilities, according to BP.

The Trinidad projects are part of BP’s plan to bring online 10 “major” projects worldwide between 2025 and 2027. It expects these projects to grow its production capacity by 250,000 boed net.

The plan, announced February 26, eyes to start up a further eight to 10 major projects by 2030. Overall BP aims to raise production to 2.3 million boed to 2.5 million boed by the end of the decade, with plans for further growth through 2035.

The plan provides for an increase in oil and gas investment to about $10 billion a year.

