MedcoEnergi Secures Bualuang Production Permit Extension to 2035

Indonesia’s PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk (MedcoEnergi) has received approval to extend production at the Bualuang Oil Field (Block B8/38) in the Gulf of Thailand to October 23, 2025.

MedcoEnergi said in a media release the Thai government had granted the permit to its units Medco Energi Thailand (Bualuang) Ltd. and Medco Energi Thailand (E&P) Ltd.

MedcoEnergi said its long-term development plan seeks to improve Bualuang's production and maximize asset value by investing in facility debottlenecking, workovers, development drilling, and near-field exploration.

“We are proud to receive this extension, which underscores our commitment to operational excellence and sustainable development in Thailand, while rewarding our investment proposition”, Roberto Lorato, Director and Chief Executive Officer of MedcoEnergi, said.

The company said the Bualuang production period extension aligns with its strategic priorities to ensure sustainable growth and strengthen its position as a leading energy company in Southeast Asia.

