Mechanical Issues Force Noble To Evacuate Workers Off Rig
Offshore driller Noble Corporation has evacuated all personnel from one of its jack-up rigs after an issue was discovered on one of the rig’s legs.
Noble said late last Friday that the jack-up rig Noble Regina Allen experienced a mechanical issue on Thursday, December 15, while preparing to move from its location approximately 26 miles off the coast of Trinidad.
According to the company, a technical failure in the jacking gear appears to have caused damage to the bow leg braces and joints, preventing the rig from being able to fully retract one of its legs. With the structural integrity of the leg compromised, all rig personnel have been evacuated after confirming watertight integrity.
It is worth noting that the rig completed all well operations before the event occurred and thus the well is secure. Noble is working closely with our customer and local authorities in response to the incident.
Data in the driller’s fleet status report indicates that the Noble Regina Allen has been working for an undisclosed operator in Trinidad and Tobago since August 2022. This contract, scheduled to end in September 2023, is for six firm wells plus three two-well options with a day rate of $107,000.
The jack-up rig is of the Friede & Goldman JU3000N design. It was constructed at Jurong Shipyard and can accommodate 150 people. With a drilling depth capability of 35,000 feet, this rig is capable of operating in water depths of up to 400 feet.
