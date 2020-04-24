McDermott's Cameron LNG Begins Final Stage of Train 3

McDermott International Inc.’s Cameron LNG project has entered the final commissioning stage for the Phase 1, three-train liquefaction-export project in Hackberry, La., as it began introducing pipeline feed gas flow to the third and last liquefaction train.

McDermott has delivered engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning for the project since it began. The project includes a projected export capacity of more than 12 million tonnes per annum of LNG, or about 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

Approximately 88 million hours have been worked without a lost-time incident and 58 liquefied natural gas cargoes have been shipped from the facility.

"Congratulations to everyone on the Cameron LNG project team for their continued commitment to project delivery and high-quality standards as we work toward completion of Train 3,” said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "Their hard work and strong safety performance have propelled us to the final train of the project, and we look forward to keeping this momentum through completion."

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment, LLC., a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corp. and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK). Train 3 is on track to reach initial LNG production in the second quarter of 2020.

