McDermott's Cameron LNG Begins Final Stage of Train 3
McDermott International Inc.’s Cameron LNG project has entered the final commissioning stage for the Phase 1, three-train liquefaction-export project in Hackberry, La., as it began introducing pipeline feed gas flow to the third and last liquefaction train.
McDermott has delivered engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning for the project since it began. The project includes a projected export capacity of more than 12 million tonnes per annum of LNG, or about 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.
Approximately 88 million hours have been worked without a lost-time incident and 58 liquefied natural gas cargoes have been shipped from the facility.
"Congratulations to everyone on the Cameron LNG project team for their continued commitment to project delivery and high-quality standards as we work toward completion of Train 3,” said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "Their hard work and strong safety performance have propelled us to the final train of the project, and we look forward to keeping this momentum through completion."
Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment, LLC., a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corp. and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK). Train 3 is on track to reach initial LNG production in the second quarter of 2020.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- US Fracking Set for Biggest Ever Monthly Drop
- Historic Oil Market Event Highlights US Refinery Rejection
- Trump Plans to Help Oilpatch Despite Democrats' Opposition
- Maersk Drilling Loses Contracts
- McDermott's Cameron LNG Begins Final Stage of Train 3
- The Next Normal for Oil and Gas Is Unfolding
- Eagle LNG Advances Plans for Regional Export Terminal
- Whiting's Bankruptcy Cuts $2.3B of Debt
- Borr Adds Newbuild Jack-up to Fleet
- Arctic LNG 2 Contracts Go to CCC
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- Schlumberger Revenues Tumble Under Double Black Swan
- Explaining Negative Oil Prices
- Gas Could Be Bright Spot in Petroleum Complex
- Empire Petroleum Snags Eagle Ford Assets
- Trump Says He Will Add to Oil Reserve
- Oil Lenders Might Hit the Brakes on Bankruptcies
- Chesapeake Adopts Poison Pill After Shares Plummet
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs