McDermott Wins Vietnam Pipeline Contract
Delta Offshore Energy has awarded McDermott International Ltd. a contract to provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for a subsea natural gas pipeline in Vietnam, McDermott reported Wednesday.
McDermott stated the pipeline will connect a liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification platform, located approximately 22 miles (35 kilometers) offshore, to a planned 3,200-megawatt power plant in Vietnam’s Bac Lieu province. In addition, the firm stated that it will provide the pre-engineering geotechnical and geophysical survey services for the FEED scope.
“This award illustrates the confidence Delta Offshore Energy and its partners have in McDermott’s ability to deliver a turn-key EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction and installation) solution for the subsea gas pipeline FEED scope for its Sisyphus project,” Mark Coscio, McDermott’s senior vice president for North, Central and South America, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “We look forward to expanding our partnership and achieving a successful outcome.”
McDermott noted that its Houston office is leading engineering services and will receive support from the company’s Kuala Lumpur office, which has experience providing services to customers in Vietnam.
According to McDermott, the FEED award stems from a project feasibility study that it conducted. It stated that it expects the FEED contract to be converted into an EPCI contract in the first quarter of 2021.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- Could US Oil Benefit from Biden Presidency?
- Oil at 5-Month High as Hurricane Nears Coast
- More and More US GOM Oil Coming Offline
- Oil Demand Recovering at Record Pace
- South Sudan to Take Over CNPC Oil Fields
- OGUK Creates New Integrated Directorate
- IPC COO Bags Lundin COO Role
- New Breed of Refineries Emerging in Asia
- Shell Reveals Brazil FPSO Decision
- Cat 4 Laura Could Cost Refiners $5B
- Oxy Makes $1.33B Deal
- Barron Announces Major New Permian Discovery
- 150+ North American Producers in Chapter 11 Risk
- Exxon Booted from Dow Industrials
- Could US Oil Benefit from Biden Presidency?
- DOE Announces Energy Champions
- Hurricane Energy Appoints New CEO
- Oil at 5-Month High as Hurricane Nears Coast
- 82+ Percent of US GOM Oil Production Offline
- 1MM+ US GOM Barrels Shut In Due to Storms
- Gulf of Mexico Operator Files Chapter 11
- Marathon Petroleum Announces $21B Sale
- What is the Biggest Oil Price Risk from a Biden Win?
- Exxon and Chevron Post Historic Losses
- Oxy Makes $1.33B Deal
- Anadarko Basin Player Files Chapter 11
- How Many Oil Jobs Did Texas Lose in 1H?
- US Shale Producers at a Crossroads
- Oil Drilling Collapse Deepens
- Offshore Drilling Contractor Files Chapter 11