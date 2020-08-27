McDermott Wins Vietnam Pipeline Contract

Delta Offshore Energy has awarded McDermott International Ltd. a contract to provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for a subsea natural gas pipeline in Vietnam, McDermott reported Wednesday.

McDermott stated the pipeline will connect a liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification platform, located approximately 22 miles (35 kilometers) offshore, to a planned 3,200-megawatt power plant in Vietnam’s Bac Lieu province. In addition, the firm stated that it will provide the pre-engineering geotechnical and geophysical survey services for the FEED scope.

“This award illustrates the confidence Delta Offshore Energy and its partners have in McDermott’s ability to deliver a turn-key EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction and installation) solution for the subsea gas pipeline FEED scope for its Sisyphus project,” Mark Coscio, McDermott’s senior vice president for North, Central and South America, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “We look forward to expanding our partnership and achieving a successful outcome.”

McDermott noted that its Houston office is leading engineering services and will receive support from the company’s Kuala Lumpur office, which has experience providing services to customers in Vietnam.

According to McDermott, the FEED award stems from a project feasibility study that it conducted. It stated that it expects the FEED contract to be converted into an EPCI contract in the first quarter of 2021.

