McDermott Wins Offshore Middle East Contract
Qatargas has awarded McDermott International Ltd an offshore engineering contract for its North Field South (NFS) project, McDermott reported Wednesday.
“For more than 30 years, McDermott has executed projects in Qatar’s North Field, and we will leverage our experience and local resources to successfully deliver this project,” commented Tareq Kawash, McDermott’s senior vice president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, in a written statement.
According to McDermott, the scope of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract includes replicating five offshore wellhead platforms.
NFS marks the second phase of Qatar’s North Field LNG Expansion Project, which will increase the country’s LNG production capacity from 77 to 126 million tons per annum (mtpa). Phase 1, the North Field East (NFE) Project, will expand LNG capacity by 33 mtpa and NFS will add 16 mtpa. As Rigzone has reported, the project’s offshore development drilling campaign began last spring. Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is providing turbomachinery for NFE.
“As oil and gas field development continues in the region, we are poised to build on this initial further work to further support Qatargas as they progress the subsequent phases of the NFS project,” stated Kawash.
McDermott’s Doha office will execute the FEED contract for NFS, and the company stated that work will start immediately.
