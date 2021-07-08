McDermott Wins New Subsea Customer
McDermott International, Ltd. reported Wednesday that it has won a subsea contract for a gas field development project between Timor-Leste and Australia.
The engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract from Santos NA (19-12) Pty Ltd for the Bayu-Undan Infill Well Phase 3C Project marks McDermott’s first subsea award from Australia-based Santos Ltd (ASX: STO), McDermott noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The contract recipient pointed out its work scope entails tying back a single in-field well to existing facilities, reusing existing flexible flowline with a new umbilical and infrastructure.
The Timor Sea development is located approximately 310 miles (500 kilometers) northwest of Darwin, Australia and 124 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of Timor-Leste, stated McDermott, which will manage the EPCI project from its Perth office.
“McDermott has a strong track record of delivering complex subsea projects in Asia Pacific,” remarked Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott’s Asia Pacific senior vice president. “We will continue that tradition as we demonstrate our execution expertise and safety excellence throughout this project.”
Drilling on the first of three Bayu-Undan production wells, using the Noble Tom Prosser jack-up rig, began in May, Rigzone has reported. Operator Santos owns a 41.3% interest in Bayu-Undan. Other project participants include SK E&S (25%) (034730.KS), INPEX (11.4%) (TYO: 1605), Eni (11%) (NYSE: E), JERA (6.1%), and Tokyo Gas (3.1%) (OTCMKTS: TKGSY).
The Phase 3C project will extend the life of the Darwin LNG plant in Australia, Santos has stated.
