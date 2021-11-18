McDermott Wins More Work On Ichthys Project
U.S. offshore engineering and construction services firm McDermott has won an EPC project after completing FEED services for a booster compression module for Inpex’s Ichthys LNG development.
To remind, McDermott won the FEED contract for the module in November of last year. The module will become a part of the Ichthys Explorer central processing platform located off the northwest coast of Western Australia.
This is the third contract McDermott has been awarded for the project after successfully completing FEED services and converting contracts to EPCI.
McDermott said that its EPC scope involved a booster compression module that will extend the production from the gas reservoir to the central processing facility. The company is currently undertaking umbilicals, risers, and flowlines as part of an expansion of the existing offshore facilities.
“Ichthys LNG is ranked among the most significant and complex energy developments in the world. We’ve been there since 2012, and we are very familiar with the Ichthys gas field,” Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott’s SVP for Asia Pacific, said.
The work will be executed from McDermott’s Engineering Centers of Excellence in Perth, Kuala Lumpur, and Chennai. Fabrication will be completed at McDermott’s yard in Batam.
As for Ichthys, it is located about 135 miles offshore Western Australia and 510 miles southwest of Darwin. The field covers an area of nearly 200,000 acres in water depths averaging around 820 feet. The field is estimated to contain more than 12 trillion cubic feet of gas and 500 million barrels of condensate.
In related news, Inpex, as the operator of the field, settled a dispute with JKC Australia last month regarding amounts payable under the EPC contract between them.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
