McDermott Wins Contract for BRAVA Energia's Projects Offshore Brazil

McDermott will execute the transportation and installation of flexible pipelines, umbilicals, and associated subsea equipment for four new wells.

McDermott said it has been awarded a “sizeable” offshore transportation and installation contract by Brazilian oil and gas firm BRAVA Energia for the Papa-Terra field in the Campos Basin and the Atlanta field in Block BS-4 within the Santos Basin, both offshore Brazil.

Under the contract scope, McDermott will execute the transportation and installation of flexible pipelines, umbilicals, and associated subsea equipment for two new wells at the Papa-Terra field and two new wells for the Atlanta Phase 2 development. The scope also includes pre-commissioning and onshore base support services, the company said in a news release.

McDermott said it defines a sizeable contract as having a value between $1 million and $50 million.

"This award highlights the vital role of subsea infrastructure in enabling long-term production and asset value for deepwater developments," Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President for Subsea and Floating Facilities, said. "We will leverage our proven integrated delivery model, marine capabilities and expertise in delivering brownfield deepwater solutions to support Brazil and the broader South American offshore market”.

Operated by BRAVA Energia, the new wells at the Papa-Terra and Atlanta fields will support production ramp-up as part of the company's ongoing strategy to increase output and extend the life of deepwater infrastructure, according to the release.

McDermott said it previously delivered the Papa-Terra tension leg wellhead platform, which is the first dry-tree floating production system offshore Brazil and the first tension leg platform installed in South America at the time.

Scarborough EPCIC Progress

In May, McDermott said it successfully completed the fabrication, construction, and offshore floatover of the Scarborough floating production unit (FPU) topside and hull structures for Woodside Energy.

The contract, which was awarded in 2021, followed the successful delivery of front-end engineering design for the Scarborough Energy Project's FPU and includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) services, McDermott said in an earlier news release.

McDermott said it is providing the design, fabrication, integration, transportation, and installation of an approximately 30,000-metric-ton topside and 37,000-metric-ton hull structure, “making it the largest floating production facility the company has ever designed and built, and one of the largest semi-submersible production platforms built in offshore history”.

Fabrication of the topsides was completed at McDermott's joint venture yard, Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan (QMW), in Qingdao, China, while the hull was constructed by COSCO in its Qidong shipyard, also in China, according to the release.

The topsides have six deck levels; 169 core equipment units, including three gas turbine-driven export gas compressors and three main generators with waste heat recovery systems; over 50,000 meters of piping; one million meters of cabling; 568 integrated subsystems and a battery energy storage system that supports operational emissions reduction, the company said.

The topsides were installed onto the hull via floatover off the coast of Dalian, China, McDermott said.

Following the successful floatover, the FPU arrived at CIMC's Raffles yard in Yantai, China, for final integration works. From there, it is expected to sail away to Western Australia, where it will be moored at the Scarborough gas field around 233 miles (375 kilometers) offshore from the Burrup Peninsula, according to the release.

