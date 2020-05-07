McDermott Wins Caribbean LPG Contract

CB&I Storage Solutions has won a contract to build four liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) spheres for an energy infrastructure project in the Caribbean, parent company McDermott International, Inc. reported Wednesday.

McDermott, which did not identify the customer, stated the project scope includes engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction (EPFC) of four LPG spheres. Each sphere will measure approximately 88 feet (27 meters) in diameter, with 63,100 barrels nominal capacity and 290 pounds per square inch design pressure, the firm added.

“We have a strong track record of executing world-class storage projects in the Caribbean and Central and South America,” remarked CB&I Storage Solutions Senior Vice President Cesar Canals. “This new award highlights the confidence our customer has in our service offerings and capabilities in engineering, fabricating and constructing high-pressure LPG spheres and other storage solutions that are critical components to its energy infrastructure.”

According to McDermott, fabrication and procurement will take place at the company’s Fairbanks facility in Houston while its Plainfield, Ill., office will handle engineering.

McDermott classifies the award as “sizable,” which in the company’s parlance ranges in value from US$1 million to US$50 million.

