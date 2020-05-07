McDermott Wins Caribbean LPG Contract
CB&I Storage Solutions has won a contract to build four liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) spheres for an energy infrastructure project in the Caribbean, parent company McDermott International, Inc. reported Wednesday.
McDermott, which did not identify the customer, stated the project scope includes engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction (EPFC) of four LPG spheres. Each sphere will measure approximately 88 feet (27 meters) in diameter, with 63,100 barrels nominal capacity and 290 pounds per square inch design pressure, the firm added.
“We have a strong track record of executing world-class storage projects in the Caribbean and Central and South America,” remarked CB&I Storage Solutions Senior Vice President Cesar Canals. “This new award highlights the confidence our customer has in our service offerings and capabilities in engineering, fabricating and constructing high-pressure LPG spheres and other storage solutions that are critical components to its energy infrastructure.”
According to McDermott, fabrication and procurement will take place at the company’s Fairbanks facility in Houston while its Plainfield, Ill., office will handle engineering.
McDermott classifies the award as “sizable,” which in the company’s parlance ranges in value from US$1 million to US$50 million.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Black Stone, Aethon Team Up in Haynesville-Bossier Effort
- Pure Acquisition to Merge With HighPeak Energy
- Hawaii Refiner Furloughs Employees
- Imperial Oil Names New SVP, Upstream
- Oil Will Hit $100 in Around 18 Months
- Fleet Owner Eyes Natural Gas-fueled Alternative
- McDermott Wins Caribbean LPG Contract
- Equinor Completes Lundin Divestiture
- Hess Charters Supertankers to Store Oil Production
- Subsea 7 Bags Sizeable Offshore UK Deal
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Exxon Sees Historic Loss on Rout With Chevron in Retreat
- Chevron Down to 5 Permian Rigs
- Shell to Divest Pennsylvania Assets
- Oxy Takes $1.4B Writedown
- Shale Producers Eye Potential Fracking Revival at $30 Oil
- Diamond Files Chapter 11
- Borr Divests Two Rigs
- Gyrodata Sells Directional Drilling Division to Intrepid
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- US Rig Count Falls to 465