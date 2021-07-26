McDermott Wins Baltic Chemical Project
Heat Transfer Technologies DMCC (HTT) has awarded McDermott International Ltd. an engineering and procurement contract for a licensed modular spent caustic unit for the world’s largest polyethylene (PE) integration project, McDermott reported last week.
Baltic Chemical Plant LLC, a unit of RusGazDobycha, owns the Gas Chemical Complex (GCC) project near Russia’s shores in the Gulf of Finland, McDermott noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
“This award is a testament to our ability to leverage our suite of capabilities to provide integrated solutions throughout the lifecycle of a project,” remarked Tareq Kawash, McDermott’s senior vice president for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. “Our proven experience delivering world-class polyethylene projects make us the ideal partner to continue supporting the GCC project.”
McDermott stated that its scope under the contract includes:
- license technology rights
- basic design engineering package (BDEP)
- module detailed engineering design
- full procurement of main equipment.
“The modularized solution for the spent caustic treatment solution will be an integral part of the GCC project and enable the project’s annual production of up to 3 million tons of polyethylene,” noted McDermott.
According to McDermott, China National Chemical Engineering and Construction Corporation Seven, Ltd. (CC7) selected HTT to acquire equipment for the GCC project. McDermott also pointed out that it is collaborating with CC7 on the Afipsky Hydrocracker project and on the Lukoil Delayed Coker Unit project.
McDermott, which has conducted front end engineering design and ongoing early works on the GCC project, stated that it will execute work on the latest contract from its offices in The Hague, the Netherlands and Brno, Czech Republic.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
