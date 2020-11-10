McDermott Wins Australia Field Development Contract

McDermott International, Ltd. (MDRIQ) reported Tuesday that it has won a contract to provide front end engineering and design (FEED) services for the INPEX (OTCMKTS: IPXHY)-operated Ichthys LNG Field Development in Australia.

“This award illustrates McDermott’s continuing expertise in complex offshore EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction and installation),” Ian Prescott, Asia Pacific senior vice president with McDermott, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

The latest Ichthys award provides for a booster compression module FEED with optional engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the project, stated McDermott. The company explained the module will be added to the Ichthys LNG offshore central processing facility, which is located off Western Australia’s northwest coast. It added that other work it is performing for the Ichthys LNG expansion covers umbilicals, risers and flowlines (URF).

“Our work to date demonstrates our qualifications to deliver smart solutions in challenging environments – and to the highest safety and technical standards,” noted Prescott.

McDermott pointed out the FEED services work began last month and will be completed at its Asia Pacific headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

