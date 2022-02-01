McDermott Unit Wins Tank Deal For Plaquemines LNG Project

McDermott has won a contract for two storage tanks as part of the first phase of the Plaquemines LNG export project.

U.S. offshore engineering and construction services firm McDermott has won a contract for two storage tanks as part of the first phase of the Plaquemines LNG export project.

The contract was awarded by Venture Global to McDermott's storage business CB&I. Under the deal, the company would build two 200,000 cubic-meter liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tanks for the first phase of the Plaquemines LNG export project.

Located on the Mississippi River, 20 miles south of New Orleans, Plaquemines LNG is expected to have a combined export capacity of up to 20 million metric tons per year.

The phase one scope for CB&I includes the engineering, procurement, and construction of two full containment concrete LNG storage tanks with associated foundations, tank top mechanical systems, and pipe racks extending to the main facility.

McDermott added that CB&I recently achieved ready-for-cooldown as scheduled for two LNG tanks of similar size and scope for Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG project.

"Venture Global witnessed firsthand the agility of our project management and construction teams to adjust, adapt and overcome the challenges inherent in executing work on the U.S. Gulf Coast," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I.

"We take great pride in our unwavering commitment to getting the job done safely and on schedule and appreciate being selected as the tank contractor for Venture Global's next development," he added.

To remind, Venture Global was the company that signed the largest LNG trade agreement in volume between China and the U.S.

This took place in November when it signed a long-term sale and purchase agreement with Sinopec. Under the deal, Venture Global will provide China with 4 million tons of LNG per year for 20 years. The liquified gas will be supplied from the Plaquemines LNG terminal.

The Plaquemines LNG terminal also has 20-year deals in place with PGNiG for 4 mtpa, CNOOC for 2 mtpa, and EDF for 1 mtpa.

Venture Global has not yet made a final investment decision for the project. But, it has already selected KBR and Zachry to construct the development. The deal was signed back in late April 2021.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com